How to network effectively in the era of remote working

When it comes to building a successful business or career, networking is crucial, even with limited physical interactions. Here are a few tips on how to network effectively during online sessions.

Reach out to other participants

Use the private messaging features on the event platform to engage with other attendees privately. Keep in mind that you can actively engage them even when the session is still on, as opposed to in-person events where private conversations are not allowed during presentations. Use this to your advantage. To break ice, you may ask your connections what they think about what the speaker said. These side chats can help build trust with the new contact and show that you value their opinions.

During the session be active on social media

While at it, remember to use event-specific hashtags so that you can reach more people who may be interested in the event. The motive is to engage with others who may be attending the same event and probably meet each other during or after the conference.

By sharing your pre-event and post-event experience on social media and other platforms, say websites and newsletters, tagging and encouraging your new connections to share insights they gained, you are likely to create new connections who can eventually become business acquaintances.

Properly introduce yourself

An impeccable self-introduction will create the impression that you are open-minded and confident. It is also a great way to make people feel comfortable around you. When introducing yourself, mention your name, what you do, your organisation and your role, and be sure to make your speech memorable. While at it, remember to smile and speak clearly. As you speak, keep your eyes on your camera. Avoid referring to an already written piece.

Actively take part in the discussion

The quickest way to make your presence felt during an online meeting is to actively take part in focus discussions that brought you and the participants together. This will also give you leverage when you intend to advance the interaction, for other attendants will already know who you are and what your views are. You are likely to find individuals who share your views, thereby increasing your list of valuable contacts for future collaborations and partnerships.

However, do not overdo it. Be mindful of others who may also want to participate.

Be human

Above all else, remember that we are first humans – with feelings and emotions –before anything else. Therefore, it is important to be courteous and respectful since everyone has been affected in some ways by the pandemic. Most people are still struggling to ride through the confusion.