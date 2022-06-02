How to negotiate for a higher first salary





After months of job hunting and going through a comprehensive interview process, you get a job offer.

It’s an exciting time but it can also be stressful when your salary falls below the market rate for that opportunity.

For many young people, the prospect of negotiating for better pay can feel daunting because you don’t want to ruffle any feathers, or lose the opportunity altogether.

However, it is extremely important to negotiate your first salary as in most cases, it serves as an anchor throughout your career. When you switch jobs, your potential employer might request to know your previous salary package.

To succeed in negotiations, there are a few myths that you need to debunk:

The economy isn’t great, so it’s a bad time to negotiate.

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected many establishments across the country. It is true that many companies are struggling to stay afloat, but this does not mean that you should not negotiate for what you are worth.

If your employer is currently unable to increase your salary, you can negotiate for less working hours or a flexible working system. Some employers will put in writing as to when they can give you a better rate so don’t be afraid to ask.

I don’t have experience, so I don’t have any bargaining power.

This is one of the main reasons why individuals on entry jobs fear going to the negotiation table. However, for the employer to hire you, they must have screened dozens, spent countless hours considering who to interview and whittling down to one.

That alone is a sign of your capabilities and the fact that you are an asset to the particular employer. Even in your first job, you still have some bargaining power.

I don’t have another offer, so I can’t negotiate.

You might be worried that your offer will be rejected if you negotiate for something better. It is worse when you don’t have another offer at hand.

Although having an alternative offer gives you more bargaining power, it does not mean that you shouldn’t ask. After all, it is better to have them decline than living with regrets and what ifs.

The offer is more than what I was expecting, so there’s no need to negotiate.

If the offer is more than you expected, it could mean that you did not do a good research on the market rates for the said position. This is a cue for you to ask around and decide whether to negotiate or not. You don’t want to start a job getting paid less than others doing the same work.

I shouldn’t negotiate if I’m a woman — people won’t like me.

Women across the different career fields are still facing a substantial gender gap compared to their counterparts.