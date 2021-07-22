How to move past the culture of overworking

Have you been tempted to reply to an email in the dead of the night? Handing in at 2am a task that can wait until morning does neither you nor your employer any good

Some people just can’t stop working. Telecommuting, especially in the months of Covid-19, has bred a new group of workaholics who work all day.

These professionals are always working, whether at home, on holiday or even during rest. They feel dissatisfied, even guilty, when they are not doing something work-related. Here are the common mistakes that could get you into this “cult”, and how to avoid them.

Making too many commitments

Making a pledge is one thing, honouring it is another. It feels right to promise to call others, plan business dates or meet deadlines. Often, however, we end up overcommitting. Consequently, we find ourselves with something to do every minute of our waking time. Avoid this. Remember that you start to live when you learn to say No.

Failure to diarise

Being reminded to deliver work you forgot to do can be unsettling. When you fail to keep a proper schedule of assignments, chances are that you will end up with heaps of work and clashing deadlines. Keep reminders to save yourself from the embarrassment of missed deadlines and the agony of working under pressure all the time.

Lack of clear boundaries

Some bosses have a tendency to assign work to their teams during odd hours. What happens when your supervisor asks you to act on an “urgent” report when you and your family are just settling down for dinner? How you deal with such “pop up” assignments will determine whether colleagues will respect your privacy or not. Don’t be a doormat for someone else’s failures.

Unholy working hours

Have you been tempted to reply to an email in the dead of the night? Handing in at 2am a task that can wait until morning does neither you nor your employer any good. Don’t be enslaved by work. Just sleep.

Appetite for a better pay packet

We all desire to take home a fatter paycheck. This, however, comes at a cost. When you’re constantly pushing your limits to earn more at the expense of rest, you start to glorify material possessions over your health and sanity. More money doesn’t equal more happiness. Break that cycle. Have some fun.