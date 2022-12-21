How to improve your productivity by taking breaks

You might have noticed that with frequent smartphone use and increased distractions particularly from social media, focusing on a task can sometimes be difficult. Once you start working on something, after less than five minutes, you feel the urge to check your phone or do something else and before you know it, a lot of time has passed and you have nothing to show for it. This is where time management techniques, particularly the Pomodoro Technique, come in handy.

The Pomodoro Technique is a time management method that was developed by Francesco Cirillo in the late 1980s. Francesco is an author and expert in software development who has worked with startups and Formula One teams to improve productivity, processes and increase revenue.

The technique involves breaking down a task into intervals, typically 25 minutes in length, separated by short breaks. These intervals are called pomodoros. The Pomodoro technique is based on the premise that frequent breaks can improve mental agility and increase productivity. This technique is used by millions to improve their productivity, focus and time management.

To implement the Pomodoro technique, follow the following steps:

Choose a task you want to complete

This can be any task, big or small, as long as it is specific and measurable.

Set a timer for 25 minutes. This is the length of one pomodoro. During this time, work on the task without any distractions or interruptions.

Take a five-minute break when the timer goes off. You can stand up, stretch or do some light exercises to refresh your mind and body. If you’re working on a computer, step away from the screen for a bit.

Repeat the process

After the break, set the timer for another 25 minutes and continue working on the task. After four pomodoros, take a longer break of between 15 and 30 minutes.

Keep track of your progress

Use a notebook or a digital tool to track the number of pomodoros completed for each task. This helps to measure your progress and identify areas for improvement.

To make the Pomodoro Technique even more effective, implement the following tips:

Plan your work in advance

Determine what tasks you want to complete in each pomodoro to maximise your time and minimise wastage of time spent thinking of what to do.

Avoid multitasking

Multitasking is an easy way to get busy and yet have little to show for your time. As a result, focus on one task at a time to avoid distractions and increase your productivity.

Customise the technique to suit your style and needs

Some people may find that longer pomodoros work better for them, while others may prefer shorter intervals of focus. Experiment with different durations of pomodoros to find what works best for you.

Stay consistent

Use the Pomodoro Technique regularly to establish a routine and make it a habit. To make it even easier to implement the technique, use the site pomofocus.io to list tasks and to plan, and time your pomodoros and breaks.