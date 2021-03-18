How to handle objections and differences of opinion

BY JAMES KAHONGEH

Occasionally, you might find yourself disagreeing with colleagues, business partners and friends on different issues. Differences in opinion are normal. How you handle the disagreement, however, is what makes a difference.

Here are tips to guide you as you handle divergent views at the workplace.

Listen keenly

To understand other people’s perspectives, you must pay attention to what they have to say. We see other people’s viewpoints by actively following their trail of thought and appreciating their outlook. Don’t just wait for an opportunity to respond. When you make an effort to see the world through another person’s eyes, you will be able to better contextualise their argument.

Show respect

How do you treat those who differ with you on various issues? Do you castigate them? Do you ridicule their position on the issue at hand? Or do you acknowledge their difference and respect that position? Remember, everyone is entitled to their opinion, just as you are. If you would like to be respected, start by showing respect to other people.

Don’t be confrontational

Some people are too selfish to stomach a difference of opinion. To them, people who think and see the world differently are “enemies”. This kind of confrontational behaviour significantly reduces the chances of reaching common ground as the argument often turns personal and hostility is bred. Argue out your opinion reasonably, be empathetic and shun confrontation.

Cede ground

People come to a consensus when they are willing to cede their ground. Sticking to your “truths” and dismissing other people’s views amounts to arrogance. Intelligent men surrender their ground to gain from other people’s wisdom.

Convince, don’t bully

Sell your opinion. Don’t force it down people’s throats. Demonstrate to them why your idea is worth looking into. Bring yourself down to their level. To sell your opinion effectively, you must avoid maligning those who you disagree with. If constantly dismissing other people’s ideas is your way of life, well, you have a problem.

Express yourself freely

If you truly believe in something, never shy away from expressing your view. Have the confidence to share your worldview with others. It is from telling our stories, voicing our concerns and evaluating our opinion against those of others that we understand ourselves better and acquire a clearer picture of the meaning of life. Being seen as different should not hinder you from expressing yourself. After all, it is our diversity that makes us human.