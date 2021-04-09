How to get the most out of your remote working job

By  Daisy Okoti

What you need to know:

  • If you ever have a slot to present during a meeting, this is your chance to showcase yourself fully.


  • Take time to research, organise and prepare your talking points. Rehearse if you need to.


  • Remember, the objective is not only to deliver on your KPIs but also to show your managers that you are capable of more. 

While many older professionals have in-person work experiences to compare with the current remote or semi-remote working, many fresh graduates might have to start their career journeys working from home. 

