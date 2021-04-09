How to get the most out of your remote working job

While many older professionals have in-person work experiences to compare with the current remote or semi-remote working, many fresh graduates might have to start their career journeys working from home.

While being in the office physically gives you the chance to interact with others, showcase your skills and get noticed for promotions and trainings, it might take longer for your leadership, organisation and interpersonal skills to be noticed if you are working from home.

Here’s what you can do to get the most out of your first job, while working remotely.

Whenever possible, turn on your camera

Remote working presents the option of turning off your camera during meetings. Just about any excuse can let you off the hook – from slow internet to “issues with your camera”. However, turning on your camera during a meeting, especially when speaking, gives you visibility. Facial expressions, gestures and body language play a big part in communication. Having your camera on gives your senior colleagues, a chance to evaluate your additional skills.

Dress the part

When attending an official meeting, do not show up in pajamas, looking groggy. Treat all your virtual meetings as seriously as you would your in-person meetings. This includes dressing up accordingly and showing up on time.

Be heard

Speaking up during meetings not only builds your confidence but also gets you noticed. Study the meeting’s agenda and follow proceedings carefully. Absent-mindedness is highly discouraged. Additionally, make at least one meaningful contribution in all your virtual meetings to boost your visibility.

Prepare your presentations well

If you ever have a slot to present during a meeting, this is your chance to showcase yourself fully. Take time to research, organise and prepare your talking points. Rehearse if you need to. Remember, the objective is not only to deliver on your KPIs but also to show your managers that you are capable of more.

Always be reliable

Be proactive. For instance, get good internet connection instead of always apologising for poor connectivity. If you can be counted upon, you will be marked for new opportunities or promotions, trainings and pay reviews. When the organisation thinks about downsizing, you won’t be the first person targeted for redundancy.