How to gain credibility with little experience

One of the biggest obstacles young people face when entering the workforce or seeking a new opportunity for growth is lack of work experience. One scenario is when you have just completed your undergraduate studies and you chance upon a job vacancy in your area of study. However, they require someone with at least two years of experience.

What do you do?

Identify your strengths

The fact that you are thinking of applying for a particular position is an indication that there are requirements you meet. You can use this as a base to jump-start your career and fast-track your professional growth. One way to do this is to think of your best self and how you would describe that to someone. Although you may not have worked in a particular industry, you might possess useful insights because of either your personal or professional background. For instance, if you are looking for a marketing position and run a side hustle, you can highlight your ability to get customers as a strength that could be useful to the prospective employer.

Volunteer

One of the ways to get ahead at your workplace is to volunteer in assignments that can help you grow. In 2016, Julia Andayi, a manager at a local firm, volunteered to collate feedback from different stakeholders and prepare reports. “It is something I did without being paid extra because I wanted to learn. A few months into it, we had an opening for a business development officer that required one to have more than three years of experience. The commitment and willingness to take on the assignment gave me an edge over other applicants and I got the job,” she says.

Be reliable

You may have heard someone describe another as quite inexperienced, but very reliable. People prefer working with individuals they can rely on to deliver on a particular assignment. To gain credibility, establish a reputation of credibility with your superiors and colleagues. While at it, learn to communicate proactively and manage your workload.

Leverage on your skills

Do you have a unique skill set that makes you a go-to resource for your colleagues? Maybe you have the best research skills or if working in a creative industry, you have the best designs? You can get an edge in your field by mastering industry-specific knowledge, trends, and information. Even if you have recently graduated from university, you can hone specific skills that you can put into immediate use when you get a job.