How to gain credibility with little experience

Photo credit: Pool

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Do you have a unique skill set that makes you a go-to resource for your colleagues?


  • Maybe you have the best research skills or if working in a creative industry, you have the best designs?


  • You can get an edge in your field by mastering industry-specific knowledge, trends, and information.  

One of the biggest obstacles young people face when entering the workforce or seeking a new opportunity for growth is lack of work experience. One scenario is when you have just completed your undergraduate studies and you chance upon a job vacancy in your area of study. However, they require someone with at least two years of experience.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.