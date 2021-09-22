How to fit in fast with your new colleagues

Being a newbie in any environment can be intimidating. At the workplace, this might be extra-challenging because beyond just making new friends, you may be struggling to understand the new software you need to do your job, getting used to your new commute, adapting to a new culture and so on. You need to get into this new rhythm as soon as possible and start ticking off your to-do list before you start getting emails from your supervisor. Breath in, breath out. It’s not that complicated. Fitting in, learning the new culture and making friends with your co-workers can be easy with these tips.

Have lunch with your colleagues

Find out if your office has a cafeteria where your colleagues regularly go for lunch or snacks. You can do this by asking the person who sits next to you in the office or whichever colleague you feel comfortable talking to. Having lunch with them will give you a chance to chat and build camaraderie. Choosing to have lunch alone or generally keeping to yourself, for whatever reason especially when you are still new, might send the wrong signal and take you longer to bond with your new colleagues.

Do not become too familiar too soon

There is a line between being friendly and being too familiar. Friendliness means you greet your new colleagues warmly, learn their names and what they do. Don’t be too forward because this can become annoying or upset them. Again, you do not want to seem too desperate to fit in. You have a lot of worth as well both as a friend and as a colleague. Do not forget that as you try to fit in.

Stay away from Gossipville

Do not get into any gossip about people in your office or the company, not least your colleagues, bosses or managers. Gossip is an overall bad habit regardless of where you are. You do not want to earn a bad reputation. Additionally, gossiping is a form of workplace harassment and that makes it unethical.

Learn the rules

That is, do not break the rules even before you learn them. Beyond the company guide book, take time to observe your colleagues and learn when they interact with each other and even how they do it. You might have come from an office where colleagues celebrate milestones such as birthdays together. If you intend to host something like that at your new workplace and if you have not seen someone else do it, ask first if things like that are part of the culture of that new office.