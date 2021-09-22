How to fit in fast with your new colleagues

What you need to know:

  • Don’t be too forward because this can become annoying or upset them.


  • Again, you do not want to seem too desperate to fit in.


  • You have a lot of worth as well both as a friend and as a colleague. Do not forget that as you try to fit in.

Being a newbie in any environment can be intimidating. At the workplace, this might be extra-challenging because beyond just making new friends, you may be struggling to understand the new software you need to do your job, getting used to your new commute, adapting to a new culture and so on. You need to get into this new rhythm as soon as possible and start ticking off your to-do list before you start getting emails from your supervisor. Breath in, breath out. It’s not that complicated. Fitting in, learning the new culture and making friends with your co-workers can be easy with these tips.

