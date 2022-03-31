How to discuss your weakness at an interview

You’ve got an interview at an awesome company of your dreams, and you’re eagerly waiting to tell recruiters how prepared you are to work with them. During the interview, you answer all the questions confidently, but then your heart starts to race when this other question is posed: What do you consider your biggest weakness?

While there is no formula to successfully answering this question, there are definitely things you can say to increase your chances of impressing the hiring manager and eventually getting that desired job. Here is what you should do.

Understand the question

Don’t just give a short statement. Rather, demonstrate how well you understand yourself, what your potential is, and what you are doing to turn that weakness into a strength. The interviewer is interested in assessing your ability to communicate convincingly and genuinely. Explain each weakness in detail and how it has significantly impacted your work, just the same way you would highlight your strengths.

Know what the company needs

Some job seekers confess weaknesses which can cause them to lose their chances of getting a job. For instance, if somebody in a sales role says they have a weakness of dealing with people, the hiring manager may question their capacity to adequately perform their assigned tasks. It is important to research thoroughly about the job you are seeking and demonstrate that you can perform it effectively in spite of your weakness.

Be honest with yourself

Sometimes job applicants may see this as the easiest question during the interview and pick answers such as, “I am not a good team player,” or “I don’t work well under pressure,” only for their reference checks to contradict the earlier statement. The best way to demonstrate self-awareness is by being honest and open.

Explain how you plan to improve

Demonstrate how you are working towards closing the gaps caused by your weakness. You may mention that you are working with a psychologist or an expert coach to address the limitation. You can also suggest how you are using innovations to overcome your shortcomings. For example, if time management is your weakness, you can mention how you are controlling it using gadgets such as alarms, calendars, or other digital devices. If shyness is your negative quality, you can say that you are taking a public speaking class.

Don’t fail to answer

Some applicants may choose not to answer this question while some may say “I don’t have any weaknesses applicable to the job”. To a hiring manager, this answer may mean that the candidate is not realistic or is afraid of saying something wrong or could be hiding something. Understand that as humans, we are limited, but self-awareness can help us take responsibility and address our areas of weakness.

Avoid self-sabotage

Don’t say anything which could get you immediately disqualified. For instance, an applicant can state “I get bored easily and that’s why I’ve changed jobs a lot" or "I have often been told that I am not a good player and I think they are all jealous.” Such answers automatically disqualify you from contention.