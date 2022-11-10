How to create a killer profile on LinkedIn

LinkedIn can be a pressure filled site if you consider yourself ‘a professional under-achiever’. From posts about a former classmate who just completed a professional course and added a professional certification, to your former co-worker who has just completed her MBA, it can be tough to keep up in an ever-evolving, competitive world. This pressure can be made worse if you are in between jobs – either because you are yet to get a job since you graduated or you lost your job for one reason or another and are out to job hunt.

Additionally, chances are that you will be expected to explain career gaps in your CV when you attend an interview, so you are probably also thinking about what you will tell your next employer. So, how do you write your LinkedIn profile when you are unemployed? How do you capture the attention of your would-be employer?

Start at the top

Does your headline capture your competencies and the field you are looking to work in? Your LinkedIn headline is one of the first things people see anytime your LinkedIn profile appears on their timelines when you post, comment or react to a post.

You want to make sure anyone who looks at your profile at a glance sees your value proposition. So instead of writing “currently looking for a job | unemployed” as your headline, go for a more solid headline that speaks to your industry and skills, and makes better use of the prime real estate that your headline space is. Something like “realtor| land survey| CV Writer” will increase your value and ability to connect with the right people and potentially, opportunities.

Summary section

Consider the messaging here carefully. The point is to deliver a pointed message which clearly communicates your experiences, values and goals. Think about this as a personal brand statement. Besides the titles you have held or hope to hold, what tangible skills do you bring to the table? What did you learn as president of the tennis club in your college? What skills did you get from your internship? List down all your skills and think about them as the services you offer as a company of one. Remember to use relevant industry specific terms, if any, because these are likely what your potential recruiters, employers or partners are using to look for new talent.

Experience

Depending on how you parted ways with your former employer, you may leave your latest employment on your LinkedIn profile as is for three months or simply add an end date to your most recent role. According to the site’s indexing, not having a current role could slightly drop your search-ability. Your next best option is to add a current role but indicate that it is the kind of role you are looking for. An example is if you were a journalist but lost your job, your current role on LinkedIn can be “A journalist in transition” or “journalist open to new responsibilities.”