How to B.Y.O.B

The biggest risk is not taking any risk. This quote by Mark Zuckerberg has inspired many ambitious young people to get out of their comfort zones and start their own businesses. Research shows that one in five 18-34 year-olds has a business idea. And, with young people nearly three times more likely to be unemployed than the rest of the population, the importance of youth led businesses has never been a more pertinent issue.

Entrepreneurship may not be the silver bullet for all financial and economic problems dogging the youth, but with support and a good strategy, business ownership can reduce the negative impact of unemployment. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, many who thought they could never lose their jobs quickly realised how uncertain the future could be. Many companies laid off their staff, leaving many people, especially young, entry level employees, with no source of income.

Many of those who were rendered jobless gave up and became a depressed lot, but some employed quick thinking, tapped into their meagre savings and created new businesses that are now thriving. These three youngsters are among those in the second lot.

Photo credit: Pool

Lymmo Magani, 29,

Founder, Adisia Taste Buddies

With his knowledge of chemistry and his love of cooking, Lymmo Magani, 29, came up with the idea to start a spice and seasonings manufacturing company. This, he believed, would revolutionise the taste and quality of Kenyans’ food.

“I am a creative person and I have always loved food spices. I did my research and started trying out different formulations that eventually formed the base formulas of our products at Adisia.

“I felt that there was a gap in the market because most of the available spices did not cater for the different types of meat, so I created three different seasonings for seafood, red meat and poultry,” Lymmo says.

In 2019, he quit his job as a chef and registered L’s Food Lab Limited, which is the company that owns his spices brand, Adisia Taste Buddies.

Initially, while starting out, Lymmo did not know which challenges to expect in his new journey as an entrepreneur.

“The biggest challenge for me was resource mobilisation. It was not easy to get finances to start my company. It is so hard to convince an investor to put their money in a startup because they fear they may lose their money if the project fails,” he says.

When coronavirus started to spread rapidly, Lymmo’s business was affected because many of the restaurants that used to purchase his products were closed down in respect of the containment measures put in place by the Ministry of Health.

But, that did not stop him.

As most basic functions of work moved online, so did his business. He started marketing his spices through various social media platforms.

He set up a website and slowly, the business began to pick up. He began receiving orders online, which kept his company afloat.

Even though his company is at crosshairs with the bigger local spice manufacturing brands, Lymmo remains firm in his resolve to become a leader in his industry. He hopes that he can acquire at least five per cent of the market share by the end of this year.

“We are in the process of looking for distributors to get our products into retail shops across the country. This will help us grow our customer base.”

Despite the challenges, he says he received support from friends and family who made him keep going.

“My very first customers were family and friends and some even supported me financially. They were the biggest marketers of my company especially at the beginning.”

His advice to young people starting their own companies is to trust the process and not expect overnight success.

“Be patient and do a lot of research on the products you are launching as well as your target audience because that is the only way you can grow,” he says.

Photo credit: Pool

Vanessa Okello, 23

Founder, Mila Organics

For Vanessa Okello, 23, months of frustration at her former workplace forced her to quit her job. She could no longer handle the long, intense working hours that were introduced after many of his colleagues were laid off due to the pandemic. The few who remained at her organisation had to do all the work.

She opted to leave honourably and focus on her business.

“I found myself working 12-hour shifts starting at 8am and ending at 8pm. It was too exhausting both mentally and physically.”

She dug deep and evaluated the ideas sitting in her brain, and one stood out for her. She had always been interested in hair care products, so she decided to do an online course where she learnt how to make hair products such as shampoos and conditioners.

“Many women do not know how to take care of their hair, and especially 4c hair, so I decided to learn how to make formulations that catered to that particular hair type.”

She began by testing her products on her friends and noted significant improvement on their hair after just three months.

“After the tests, I felt it was time to launch my products so I registered my company, Mila Organics.”

Vanessa says the she received pre-orders even before the launch because he had acquired quite a number of clients during the trial phase, and they loved her products.

“My clientele has grown and now I get orders from various places in the country,” she says.

Just like any other startup, Vanessa had to overcome certain challenges at the beginning.

“I did not receive support from my family. They thought I was crazy for leaving my job to start a business. That took a toll on my mental health and at one point I thought of closing down the business.”

But she decided to prove doubters wrong by pushing harder. Since no one supported her financially, the money she had been saving for months prior to her launch came in handy.

Despite the challenges, she has learnt of the importance of perseverance and staying focused on the end goal.

“I knew what I wanted from the beginning and nothing swayed me from my goal.”

Her advice to those with business ideas is, start with what you have.

“There is so much pressure to start a business that is perfect and with lots of likes and followers online, but don’t let that be your excuse. Start with what you have and build from there,” she advises.

Photo credit: Pool



Muthuri Kathure, 29

Founder, Flokat Cleaners

Muthuri Kathure, 29, was shocked and disturbed when he saw his friends lose their jobs due to massive layoffs occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

He knew it was time to look for a second stream of income, lest he ends up like them. He always had a business idea in mind. He was interested in starting a cleaning company that would satisfy his love for cleanliness and tidiness.

His mother, who is the inspiration behind the company name, taught him how to clean from a young age.

Muthuri took his savings, purchased the required equipment and began looking for clients.

“I did research on what I needed to start a cleaning company and luckily also got a friend who had been working for a cleaning company but had lost his job due to Covid-19. He helped me understand the job and what I needed to invest in.”

He had a clear plan – target the middle class in society.

“I realised there was a gap in the market because most cleaning companies were only serving institutions and corporates, and did not offer home cleaning services,” he said.

His idea involved cleaning sofas and carpets for clients right at the comfort of their homes. But it would not be a walk in the park. The pandemic was getting worse and more restrictions on movement were being put in place.

This meant that it would be difficult for him to go inside clients’ homes because many were not comfortable allowing strangers into their private spaces for fear of contracting Covid-19.

But that did not deter him.

He reassured his clients and put every measure in place to ensure all of them would be kept safe.

With even tighter restrictions being put in place in early 2020, he saw another opportunity. He realised that people had moved parties indoors because of pandemic restrictions and shut down of pubs, so he began offering after-party cleaning services.

“I took a risk every time I tried something new but if I hadn’t done so, the company would not have been where it is today,” he says.

His business has since grown thanks to aggressive social media marketing as well as referrals. These are the two main ways through which he gets new clients.

His next plan is to expand his business to other regions in the country as he is currently only serving Nairobi and its environs.

Muthuri is a lawyer and even though Flokat Cleaners is a side hustle for him, he says it is important for those planning to start businesses to do what they love and are passionate about.

“People find it funny when I put up posts about cleaning yet I am a lawyer, but cleaning is what I love to do and I am not ashamed about it.”

His advice to young people in employment is to avoid getting too comfortable in their jobs, to take that leap of faith and try entrepreneurship.

Photo credit: Pool

EXPERT'S TAKE

Over the years, the Kenyan startup ecosystem has been growing significantly. It is a leading hub for entrepreneurship in the continent thanks to several strengths, including a growing number of international investors, a huge population with access to technology such as mobile phones, and a growing number of startup support organisations.

Soaring unemployment rates and a broken economy have left many young people financially handicapped. Entrepreneurship, therefore, is a viable and practical path to financial freedom. However, starting a business is not as easy as ABC. For starters, one requires capital, which many young, jobless people have no access to.

James Ngane, a financial consultant at Cymes Consultants Limited, advises those interested in entrepreneurship to grow their personal savings, then use that to finance their businesses.

“Few people and organisations are willing to finance brand new companies, so it is important for young people to save enough before they can start their companies,” he says, adding that getting loans is almost impossible for new entrepreneurs, and may not be good idea because there is no guarantee that the new company will make profits at the beginning.

He however says one can get a loan if they are currently employed, by using their salary as security.

Grants from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and borrowing from friends and family are other ways to get capital for start-ups.

The government has also set up the Uwezo Fund and the Youth Enterprise Development Fund to enable young people become job creators and not just job seekers, but the reality is that not many young people are leveraging on such funds.

James argues that although the money is available, young people may be shying away due to the conditions and restrictions that come with it.

“The government requires that young people applying for these funds should have registered their companies, yet registration fees are too high,” he notes.

Other conditions are that the company should have already been in business for a while and for the Uwezo fund, only groups of people can apply and not individuals.

While some people have succeeded in starting thriving business, James notes that many enterprises do not stay alive long enough to celebrate their first birthdays due to various reasons.