How to avoid groupthink

At your workplace, you have probably been told many times that teamwork gets the work done faster and more effectively. As such, whenever there's a decision to be made or a solution needed, you are put together and told, “think as a team.”

Groupthink is a phenomenon where individuals in a group are required to push aside their personal opinions or beliefs in order to reach a shared goal. While this allows individuals to view the problem more broadly and taps into the creative potential of more than one person, it could also be counterproductive.

When working in group settings, individuals might disregard or suppress their creativity to maintain peace with others. They may avoid bringing up ideas that could be controversial for fear of victimisation, to avoid conflict, to conform to group dynamics, or simply to maintain status quo. This ultimately results in poor decision-making.

Here’s how you can make more truthful and effective contributions while working in a group setting.

Evaluate all ideas critically

One disadvantage of working in a group is that the vocal majority tends to carry the day. For you to make a better decision, take into account all ideas suggested, evaluate them objectively, and pick the best course of action based on merit.

Increase awareness

The first step to avoiding groupthink is being aware of it and letting your colleagues know how and why it can occur. As such, encourage open discussions from the start.

Document the decision

One way of ensuring that you maintain your individual thought pattern is by encouraging the team to document the decision making process. Create a document that captures all your ideas, thought processes and a brief explanation of how you arrived at a consensus. This report may also serve as a reference point in future.

Celebrate diverse perspectives

Celebrate the ideas and suggestions of each team member. Request for discussion by always asking “why” when someone proposes something new. Encourage constructive debate. Even when you have experts in particular fields in your team, don't disregard the opinions of other members of the team or get embarrassed to voice yours. Recognise the value of each team member and make a conscious effort to remind them to do the same.

Play the devil's advocate

Groupthink thrives when there is no conflict. Therefore, its natural combatant is a healthy opposition. To ensure that you broadly think about your decisions and a final outcome that you are content with, you can choose to play the role of a critic by challenging the proposed decisions. Before assuming this role, research on the subject matter so that you can make more informed arguments which can be backed up by evidence. Also, present your argument in a way that allows others to contribute openly.

Create a safe environment

Have you ever been in a group setting where you felt as though your voice was being muffled or members of the group were not allowed to freely contribute to the subject matter? This is one of the symptoms of group thinking, where only a few people make decisions for others. Ways to create a psychologically safe environment include being self-aware, quashing negative attitudes in the group, being open to feedback and championing your team to embrace diversity of ideas.