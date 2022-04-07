How I became a master of my trade aged only 19

Tell us about yourself and your work…

I work at my father’s company, RonTv International. I am a drone pilot, live streamer, videographer, film maker and PR photographer. On the administrative level, my work spans from marketing to coordinating our teams, and finance work. I am 19.

How did you get into the world of cameras?

My father, Dickson Rono, used to work for NTV as a videographer. One time he came home with his machines and my curiosity was sparked. He first taught me how to switch the camera on and off and how the tapes work. I was about seven years old then. By Class Two, I had learned how to record, play clips back and insert batteries. At around that time, my father started his business with me as his assistant. Ours is a video production and photography company.

When did you first use a camera independently?

While in Class Three, we went for a school field trip and I carried a hand held camera. During the trip, I took photos and videos of my classmates. I later tried to edit on my own but my father found me and corrected my skills. He taught me how to cut clips, edit audio and transfer the footage onto CDs. This was still beginner level editing but I took the CD to school and gave it to one of my teachers, who was surprised by my work. A classmate saw the CD, asked if I was selling the footage and offered me Sh100. I was surprised by the money. That was the very first time I ever earned money for my skills.

How did you grow from videography and photography to other skills like drone piloting and live streaming?

While in Class Five, RonTv got its first drone. We went to the railway club and I was taught how to fly the drone. By then my photography and videography skills had advanced. I would assist in training interns at the office. Learning to fly the drone was an important skill as I began attracting gigs despite my age. I helped make money for the company.

In Class Seven, I learned how live streaming works. I started as a cable boy before learning other skills because in live streaming there are a lot of cables connected to machines. The cables would be as long as 30 metres back then.

How were you balancing school work with your job and acquiring technical skills?

I was an average student academically but by Class Seven, I was 100 per cent sure I would pursue camerawork. In Class Eight, cameras took a backseat as I focused on my studies. I then continued to perfect my skills in high school.



And how did you acquire the administrative skills of running a business?

By the time I was in Form Three, I can confidently say I was at a professional level. My father started training me on administrative work. I learned about terms such as proposals, invoices, discounts and LPOS. Also, in 2020 when schools were closed due to Covid-19, I was in the first term of Form Four. I worked at the RonTV offices every day. It was an opportunity for me to officially prepare for the job market. By the time we went back to school, I had established my expertise as a drone pilot, and was attracting referrals for gigs.

What can you say is the biggest benefit of starting one’s career early?

Earning money from my skills has taught me to be responsible at this young age. I’ve also built a network with people I would never have met if I was just in school focusing on my studies. I have worked with brands such as Red House PR group, Hill and Knolton Group, Unilever, Child Fund Kenya, CAK, and established professionals like Gloria Muliro, LJ Maasai, Hilda Welah, Michelle Injendi, Awinja, Nyamwalo and Obinja TV. I was recently nominated as Emerging Video producer of the Year by Xtreem Awards, 2022.

Does your age pose a challenge in the corporate world?

Definitely! Some companies do not want to work with young people. Others imagine that they’re offering me experience, yet I’ve been training for this all my life. When running a business, you have to be humble, but it’s important to establish boundaries.

What’s your take on the Kenyan education system?

I think from Class Six a lot of people know what they want to do, yet we learn many things that we never get to apply. If a child shows interest in planes, by the time they’re in Class Eight they should be encouraged to take practical lessons in that field. Then they would be ready to fly a plane by the time they’re done with high school.