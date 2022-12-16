How I ate humble pie in my smokie business

I dare say that you have not hustled at all until you try hawking smokies in campus. A few moons ago, on a chilly Thursday, I was idling at the stall of Munene, the guy who sells mutura. We were waiting for the main ingredient – darkness – for us to devour the delicacy. His dirty white coat and blood caked fingernails made him quite alluring. Overfed, green flies buzzed around the main dish, a confirmation that the snack was legit. We offered him the Sh20 damage and proceeded to consume the meal.

Munene, a business mogul, had a string of small businesses around campus. As I made my way out of the stall, he called me aside and said, “Kuna biz ya kuniuzia smokie hapa kijanaa.” With a grin that revealed his yellow teeth, Munene offered me a trolley and smokies. We agreed on a daily payment. I was to begin work the next day.

At around 10am, I positioned myself strategically where comrades coming from lecture halls would instantly see me. I had on the menu a slice of heavenly sandwich, smokie and chapatti, splendid kachumbari and hard boiled eggs. I felt like a chef preparing an Italian cuisine in some five-star hotel. Since college guys are a loyal lot, that first day, I only sold greetings. All students trooped to a female vendor next to me. I tried even dancing to Tiktok challenges to attract potential buyers but they just stared and quickly walked away.

By the third day, after only selling to few classmates, the spicy aroma tempted me to eat the stock, but I remained steadfast. As the day wore on, I found myself making more sighs of disappointment than profits. I decided to give up, but I encouraged myself. ‘Even the President’s daughter once sold smokies. Why would I, a mere nobody, just walk away?’ That pep talk gave me renewed energy, and I began to push the trolley with new purpose.

Apart from location, I also changed strategy. I became more aggressive. Yawning comrades found me by their side with a shelled out egg. Girl craving for smokies didn’t have to say it, I would sense their needs and immediately appear, ready to serve greatness. Within no time, my clientele doubled. I was christened “Smoto”. Smokies were selling like nobody’s business!

Munene, the ring-necked boss, was even thinking of making me the supervisor of his hooves soup venture, and that’s when tragedy struck. The devil sent his agents – irrational lasses with pretty foreheads and sweet voices. They began by taking smokies on loan. Then they began using gimmicks, such as complimenting my two strands of beard, after which I would obviously be too stoked to ask them to pay for the smokies. I gave them freebies as though I were a charity organisation. Final nail on the coffin was this girl who invited me for supper. Little did I know it was a plan to have my trolley magically disappear!