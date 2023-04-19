How do you introduce yourself professionally?

“Tell me about yourself.” This might seem like an easy question during a job interview process. After all, you know everything about yourself and in most cases, it is the very first thing an interviewer will ask you to do. But, as easy as it seems, what you project or say in the first few seconds can affect the progress and outcome of your interview. As an applicant, it is crucial to take advantage of the opportunity and describe yourself in a way that makes it crystal clear that you’re interested in the job position, and that your expertise align with the role you’re interviewing for.

Focus on creating a positive first impression

Research as much as you can about the company, work culture, listed job description, the values, and anything you can find on the internet. Prepare relevant communication points to mention during the interview when introducing yourself and answering questions. When you approach the interview while you’re well prepared, you will be calm and confident while answering your questions. Dress professionally, because it says a lot about your personality, character and intentions. Arrive 20 minutes earlier, before the interview starts. This shows you are punctual and organised. Once you arrive, re-read your job description, as this could make you feel more relaxed and composed ahead of what is to come.

Have a good posture and demonstrate good manners

Avoid distractions when you are answering or asking questions. Maintain eye contact as much as possible and keep the focus on the person in front of you. Provide a relevant professional introduction by showing that you are enthusiastic about the opportunity. For instance, when you first meet the interviewer, you can say this: “Hi, my name is James and I am here today for the interview. Thank you very much.” Do not sit in the interview chair until invited to do so.

Let your introduction be precise

When asked to introduce yourself by the interviewer, talk about the skills and qualities you have that are a must for the role you are applying for. Talk about any experience or qualification you possess that is relevant to the position and mention any significant achievement you have gained in your work life or personal life so far.

Additionally, talk about the type of person you are and the value you will play or else add in the role if they hire you. If given a chance, highlight areas you succeeded best in your past job experiences and mention how you are eager to put the same input into the company.