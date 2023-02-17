ASK HR: How do I inject some fun into this boring office?

I am partner in a firm where people are very serious. I cannot bring this issue up because I might be seen to be unprofessional. Are people meant to work like machines without having any fun? Is fun unprofessional?

Organisational cultures vary in many ways, including the extent to which they accommodate fun. Some cultures are characterised by a frigidity entirely bereft of jollity. Conversely, other organisations entertain a degree of levity as part of their cultures. Among other factors, leadership and the nature of business in which an organisation engages can partly influence its culture.

Some leaders are reluctant to encourage fun in their organisations fearing that doing so would create an atmosphere of frivolity that undermines professionalism and diminishes productivity.

Others presume that entertaining fun in their organisations might taint their reputation and distract their teams from hard work. Fun at work is sometimes also opposed by those who consider that it should only be entertained outside work.

Given the high-strung tone and relentless pace in many workplaces, applied suitably, fun can be a useful tool for cathartic release. David Ogilvy avers that, “Where people aren’t having any fun, they seldom produce good work”.

Beyond anecdotal suppositions, research findings have associated fun in a work environment with engagement, mental wellbeing, positive rapport among colleagues, job satisfaction and productivity.

Similarly, a study into the energising effect of humour found that people who were exposed to humour were more persistent and better able to complete tasks. Leaders who are keen to have their people operating at optimal mental fitness should, as part of their approach, find means to inject some fun into their organisations. To quote Dale Carnegie, “People rarely succeed unless they have fun in what they are doing”.

What if your leaders betrayed part of their lighthearted selves at work? What about holding informal team activities or events in your firm that encourage colleagues to interact across ranks?