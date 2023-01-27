Ask HR: How can I improve my productivity so I can shine at work?

Seeing that the employment space keeps shrinking, I am very keen to be better at my job this year. I am one year in my job as a manager and one of my plans is to be the best manager for my team, and have them be happy at what they do. This will help us be productive, and not just keep our jobs, but create more for others. I am very open to ideas on how I can make this work.

I am pleased that you have chosen not to view your employer as an entity that pays salaries and sends people packing, but rather as a place where your input and hard work can save jobs and create employment. If more employees were to be as positive, businesses would thrive. I am not down playing employers’ role to provide the right work space and tools and to motivate their employees. Each party has an important role to play. Since you have been leading this team for a year, start by evaluating what has been working well, why it has been working well and do better. Stop doing what is not working. Learn from your past mistakes, be keen to find the underlying issues affecting team members who turn their parts of the project late, and those who are always late for meetings. Check on the quiet ones too because whenever they speak, they share great ideas.

Most teams thrive where there is clear communication. Be clear on how you share critical information, be it written or verbal, and ensure it reaches all intended members. Communication is a skill you will need as you rise up the career ladder, so master it. Be quick to solve problems when they arise. Unsolved problems divide teams, delay work and create confusion. Aspire to be a manager who seeks feedback, and gives the team appropriate and timely feedback. Such feedback should not be focused only on areas needing improvement. Take time to commend your team members on their performance and achievements.