Hoops, dunks and 3-point ambitions

1. How did you get into basketball?

Football was the first sport I played and I really loved it. It is one of the most common games young boys and girls can play while growing up in different Kenyan neighborhoods. But, growing up in Nairobi’s Kariokor flats, there used to be a basketball court near our house and I developed interest in the sport after watching other children play. I preferred learning how to play basketball rather than other games that interested children of my age.

2. What is different between the basketball scenes in Kenya and Rwanda?

Rwandans have a passion for basketball and everyone involved makes sure they give their best. The federation, clubs and individuals all work together for the good of the game. The league is sponsored by Bank of Kigali and individuals are also keen to contribute to the development of the sport by sponsoring some clubs that are yet to find corporate funding. That doesn’t happen here in Kenya. We must invest in basketball and the national body should also work hard to secure a sponsor for the league. Once the players know that someone recognises their talent and worth, the game will definitely grow.

3. With almost a decade’s experience in basketball, what has kept you going so far?

Discipline, hard work and determination. Talent alone is not enough to make one successful. A good basketball player must also take advantage of technology and platforms like YouTube and apps that show live games to improve their skills. No matter how good a player is, there is always something to be learnt from watching others. The other challenge for basketballers is being a team player and finding their space in whatever teams they play for, because basketball is a team sport. This means you have to have the right attitude so that you can do as much as you can with the limited playing time you have.

4. Tell us about your experience playing outside Kenya?

Well, prior to joining the Rwandan league last season, I had joined the A1 Challenge Ladies basketball club in Uganda for their 2018/2019 season and it was the first time I played outside my country. I struggled with homesickness and adapting to the new environment and culture, but the rest of it was smooth sailing. After a while, I blended in just fine. I had a great time because the club had a bunch of outreach programmes aimed at empowering and teaching girls life skills, not just basketball. Now, in Rwanda, my experience is almost similar. I am learning a lot both on and off the court, and enjoying every bit of my stay.