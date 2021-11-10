Hoops, dunks and 3-point ambitions

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Goergia Adhiambo, 29, is one of the few Kenyan basketball players plying their trade abroad.


  • She is a United States International University (USIU)- Africa alumnus, and is attached to Rwandan basketball champions Ubumwe Basketball Club.


  • She made her senior national team debut in 2014 and has since been a regular in the Kenya Lionesses squad.


  • The Buruburu Girls High School alumnus looks up to NBA stars Candace Parker and Kevin Durant.

1. How did you get into basketball?
Football was the first sport I played and I really loved it. It is one of the most common games young boys and girls can play while growing up in different Kenyan neighborhoods. But, growing up in Nairobi’s Kariokor flats, there used to be a basketball court near our house and I developed interest in the sport after watching other children play. I preferred learning how to play basketball rather than other games that interested children of my age. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.