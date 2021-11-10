Hoops, dunks and 3-point ambitions
What you need to know:
- Goergia Adhiambo, 29, is one of the few Kenyan basketball players plying their trade abroad.
- She is a United States International University (USIU)- Africa alumnus, and is attached to Rwandan basketball champions Ubumwe Basketball Club.
- She made her senior national team debut in 2014 and has since been a regular in the Kenya Lionesses squad.
- The Buruburu Girls High School alumnus looks up to NBA stars Candace Parker and Kevin Durant.
1. How did you get into basketball?
Football was the first sport I played and I really loved it. It is one of the most common games young boys and girls can play while growing up in different Kenyan neighborhoods. But, growing up in Nairobi’s Kariokor flats, there used to be a basketball court near our house and I developed interest in the sport after watching other children play. I preferred learning how to play basketball rather than other games that interested children of my age.
2. What is different between the basketball scenes in Kenya and Rwanda?
Rwandans have a passion for basketball and everyone involved makes sure they give their best. The federation, clubs and individuals all work together for the good of the game. The league is sponsored by Bank of Kigali and individuals are also keen to contribute to the development of the sport by sponsoring some clubs that are yet to find corporate funding. That doesn’t happen here in Kenya. We must invest in basketball and the national body should also work hard to secure a sponsor for the league. Once the players know that someone recognises their talent and worth, the game will definitely grow.
3. With almost a decade’s experience in basketball, what has kept you going so far?
Discipline, hard work and determination. Talent alone is not enough to make one successful. A good basketball player must also take advantage of technology and platforms like YouTube and apps that show live games to improve their skills. No matter how good a player is, there is always something to be learnt from watching others. The other challenge for basketballers is being a team player and finding their space in whatever teams they play for, because basketball is a team sport. This means you have to have the right attitude so that you can do as much as you can with the limited playing time you have.
4. Tell us about your experience playing outside Kenya?
Well, prior to joining the Rwandan league last season, I had joined the A1 Challenge Ladies basketball club in Uganda for their 2018/2019 season and it was the first time I played outside my country. I struggled with homesickness and adapting to the new environment and culture, but the rest of it was smooth sailing. After a while, I blended in just fine. I had a great time because the club had a bunch of outreach programmes aimed at empowering and teaching girls life skills, not just basketball. Now, in Rwanda, my experience is almost similar. I am learning a lot both on and off the court, and enjoying every bit of my stay.
5. What more should we expect from you?
I have a great interest in coaching, and my goal is to see the players that I will eventually train succeed on and off pitch. I would like them to excel beyond basketball, get scholarship opportunities and accomplish great things. To see them doing well will be my biggest achievement. It will be my way of giving back, because I grew tremendously in my career through the help of coach Harry and Goerge Mayienga. They saw my potential and gave me opportunities to shine. Because of their support, I got to establish a source of income, a name for myself and a chance to showcase my talent. I want to do the same for other young players.