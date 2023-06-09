Six hidden roadblocks to career success

In every career, there will always be challenges popping up along the way. How you deal or cope with them is what matters. Imagine you are the head of an organisation and you fail to meet the targets or to get the best from your staff. If you take a moment to look at things from a different perspective, you may realise that the barriers to success lie in a few self-created career saboteurs that roam around in plain sight, which you were unaware of. Let's have a look on a few.

1. Burnout

What is your daily workload like? Maybe you are always fatigued lately, which is why you fail to deliver to the best of your ability. You may be surprised to realise that a lack of social support at work can also be a contributing factor. Interrogate your schedule and find ways of readjusting. Do you undertake too many activities or work in a difficult environment?

2. Influence

That position you occupy, however small it seems, gives you some leverage. How do you succeed in influencing your workers or making your influence work for you? As an employer, you can't always use threats or intimidation. Similarly, if you're looking to influence the public to buy into your brand, you have to be creative in how you package yourself. You are a brand by yourself. Let how you influence your workforce be similar to how you influence the public. The results could be pleasantly surprising.

3. Conflict management

There is no denying that sometimes, an employee may not be getting along with a coworker or can't stand his or her presence. In the workplace, there's that unwritten rule or hierarchical order that puts workers in their places. Similarly, office politics or romance comes into play and you may never know what grudges exist among coworkers. This can translate to disharmony and a less productive staff. If you detect such a situation, find a quick solution before things get out of hand. Bring warring parties together, listen to each side of the story and find a practical way out.

You may need to find a compromise as you may not want to be seen siding with one party against the other. Even if you manage to settle the dispute, you might still need to follow up on the issue. Remember, not everyone heals quickly from emotional trauma. Think of transferring feuding parties to different departments as a way of keeping them apart. If it is the case of a senior employee abusing his position to intimidate his junior, use your wisdom to solve the impasse without victimising either of them. Otherwise you may end up losing one or more productive employees.

4. Networking

Just because your brand is known or the organisation is popular doesn't mean customers will always beat a path to your door. Networking will do more than open new frontiers in business expansion. Build a rich network pool even with rivals in similar business. You are not there to be a monopoly or to drive other people’s business to ground while yours thrive. Chances are that a competitor may approach you for a partnership deal such as making a product and branding it (in your rival's) colour and logos. Your competitor could be indirectly boosting your business this way. Also, your networks can be that key connector to new markets or to customers looking for bulk orders. Consider it a bonus if you've influential individuals in your workforce who are seen as the face of the organisation itself. They're your brand ambassadors.

5. Negotiation

How is your art of deal making like? There is nothing as bad as seeing a good deal being cancelled at the last minute because of a minor issue or a bit of misunderstanding. If you're that kind that looks for maximum profits in the quickest way and doesn't like bargaining, be prepared to balance the books with a long face as things will not be working out in your favour. Granted, everyone looks for a marginal profit to everything, and no one wants to be left with dead stock. But you don't need to be eloquent to have that persuasive salesman's mien, you just need to up your game. As in networking, the new catch could be that critical referral you're looking for.