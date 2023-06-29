Here’s why you may need to burn a bridge with your employer

When you are in a toxic work environment, burning bridges can actually be beneficial to your career. First, assess the situation and make sure that it is the right decision and that it supports your long-term professional goals.

Instead of staying paralysed by the fear of damaging your relationships with your colleagues and supervisors, or wondering whether you will ruin your reputation, ask yourself whether you can spare others the harm and hurt you have endured if you openly and honestly speak about your experiences in a respectful but firm manner.

In all honesty, there are moments when it is necessary to be selfish and deliberate about safeguarding your wellbeing. Here are some instances you are allowed to burn bridges:

If you are being harassed or the job hurts your health

If your health and well-being are in danger, burning bridges might be necessary. Employees who experience mistreatment at work should be able to report their complaints so that the company heads can take appropriate action. Regrettably, not all bosses and supervisors respond quickly in such situations, thus leaving employees with a choice to either leave the company, or put up with the abuse. Don’t compromise on your emotional and mental wellbeing. Be bold and speak up If you need intervention from those in authority, and urge them to take appropriate action.

Own up

If you are accused of something or if your colleagues complain about your behaviour or output, take a step back and assess the situation objectively. After that, decide whether you need or want to apologise. If you apologise, say that you take responsibility for whatever role you played in the situation. Not so many people are willing to own up and take responsibility, but this is actually an impressive trait, so ensure that you make it a genuine apology. Think about why you acted the way you did or what caused the other party to react the way they did, and then assess the consequences of your actions.

Seek a lasting solution

After apologising, you may want to explain how you will prevent similar problems from happening again in future. Your apology should be felt not just in your words, but also in your actions. Prove your commitment to making things right. It may take time for the aggrieved party to cool off, and if that is the case, gauge whether an immediate response is needed. If not, wait for a few weeks or months and see if you can reconnect.

Well, just let it burn

Even though burning a bridge might not be your intention, doing so can be good for you. If you are in a situation that does not in any way align with your principles or vision, it is OK to sever ties in certain situations. Some bridges need to be burned in order for you to achieve your goals, and also for the sake of your mental well-being. Set yourself apart from opportunities that do not align with your ambitions, while maintaining your dignity and your reputation.

Resigning

You might reach a point of no return where resigning from your job or ending a business relationship with someone who has treated you unfairly is the last option. In cases like these, disengaging constructively can help you protect your interests and reputation.