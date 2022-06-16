Here’s why project management should be everyone's career

Steve Tevez is a civil engineer and the lead project manager at Siki General Contractors. He has over five years’ experience working as a project manager majorly in the oil and gas sector.

What attracted you to project management?

Being a civil engineer, the problem solving component of project management was irresistible. Project management, unknown to many, is a communication job.

Your job is literally to coordinate things from the beginning to the end and being the source of information to clients and other stakeholders involved in a project.

It’s, however, not a popular career choice for many, even though most people project managers without knowing they’re. For instance, anyone running multiple shops is a project manager, as much as they are business people.

I was also attracted to the career path by the fact that a large number of Kenyans build their houses without engaging professionals such as a project manager who should ensure that the engineer does his designs, the architect does his drawings and they get approved, the budget for the project is in place and the quality on the site is well taken care of.

This is something I continuously aim to change because not engaging professionals is risky and costly in the long run.

How does someone become a project manager?

There are two main ways; the first one is studying a project management course which is offered in Kenyan universities, whereupon graduation, you’ll earn a certification as a project manager.

The other option is coming from an architectural background or a civil, electrical and even mechanical engineering background and transitioning to project management.

This is possible because there are several certification courses that you can do on top of your degree to channel your career towards being a project manager.

These courses are available online and in several universities on a part time basis. Project management is a career that you can build on top of any other field not limited to the construction industry.

The most important thing, however, is being involved in actual coordination of the projects.

What do you do on a day to day basis as a project manager?

As a project manager for Siki General Contractors, I am in charge of project coordination.

The company has multiple ongoing developments like new petrol stations and oil depots in over 15 sites in various locations in the country and my responsibility is to ensure the constructions run smoothly as well as coordinating the time to time maintenance of some stations we built before.

My job also involves organising site inspections internally and with the clients besides writing reports on the projects I am handling to ensure that our clients are up to date with the progress of each.

I also forestall impending challenges and provide solutions whenever the inevitable challenges come up at the course of the projects, giving adjustments where needed.

Additionally, I oversee the budgets of the projects that I handle and inject efficient processes to help the company succeed.

Finally, I do a bit of business development, where I reach out to potential clients for engagements and support our health and safety department.

Is there a gap between what you were taught in school and what you practise?

From my experience, I’ve noticed that we do so much theory in school, which we don’t really apply in the field. What mostly applies is practical problem solving because as a project manager, you will always be solving problems.

While in school, you will get a lot of notes, lots of topics to cover, which is okay, but my plea would be to also extend problem solving lessons to ease students’ transition to the job industry.

As much as there are chances to do internships and attachments while in school, you realise that in most companies these interns will not be placed close to where they actually make decisions in the three months training.

Most company directors don’t allow attachés to attend a site meeting on their own, or do reports for their clients. Professionals in the industry need to be more liberal towards the learners.

Would you recommend that people consider project management as a career?

Definitely yes. Our economy is growing and there will always be projects to be done, especially in the big four sectors of the economy, be it agriculture, manufacturing, transport or business in general.

There are countless opportunities. I see project management as a career of choice because it has a high potential for growth and opportunities.

Aside from just local projects, it is worth noting that Kenya is becoming a technological hub and so far, there are almost 21 multinational companies that have opened offices in the country.

These companies have had to build their own offices, and these are opportunities project managers can get.

The other reason why I’d recommend the course is that there’re so many people building without using professionals, that’s why many substandard buildings are collapsing.

Getting a project manager to run your constructions will ensure that all the responsible people are well coordinated and the documentation well done.

All in all, there is a market for project managers even though competition can be stiff.

What are some of the challenges you deal with as a project manager?

Retaining highly skilled casual labourers is a major challenge for us. For instance, you might get a really good carpenter to work with in a project, but when funds slows down, they leave.

You really can’t blame them for this because of how our economy is. They need to keep moving to new contracts in order to continue earning a living.

So, we often lose really skilled labourers in such a way. The other challenge is the high cost of building materials which is hurting contractors.

If you don’t plan well, you can easily make losses in your business. The other major challenge comes with industry bureaucracies. Sometimes as a project manager, you clash with authorities.

Even after getting a permit, someone will still harass you and you end up overspending on clearances that should be straightforward.

Sometimes our people are arrested and you have to bail them out. Safety is also another challenge in our line of work.

How would you advise someone interested in project management?

I’d say the future is bright, but sometimes you have to work harder.

With the amount of developments I see coming up in Kenya, from real estate, commercial spaces, oil and gas, wind energy, solar energy and agriculture, I see lots of opportunities for project managers.

I’d encourage those pursuing the course to keep going if they are passionate about it. To those graduating from university, I’d advise them to not be fixed on just one thing.

You can still apply the skills you have in doing something a bit different. I did civil engineering, but after graduation, I got into the oil and gas sector as a project manager, something that I had never done before.

I had to adjust a bit. I have had to take some additional courses to keep myself up to date with what is going on in the industry. You need to be ready to patch yourself up for what is available.

How do you unwind?

To relax, I dedicate my Sabbath to rest. I don’t do any work on Saturday to rejuvenate myself. This is also the day I catch up with family and friends. Being a football fan, having played the game in high school and university, I also keep tabs on the sport over the weekend.