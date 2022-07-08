Here’s why I am pushing for metaverse adoption in Africa

The renaming of Facebook to Meta in line with the company’s new product focus on metaverse was a wake-up call for Lynn Gitau, a graduate of public relations and communication, who was utterly convinced that Africa would be left behind yet again in this revolutionary innovation.

Metaverse, a new technology that augments virtual spaces, has now become Lynn’s new-found calling, and she is determined to ensure that the continent will this time embrace the novel innovation even faster than the west from where it comes.

She has started an organisation, Meta-Versations, to push her agenda and enlighten people on the new technology. Lynn spoke to MyNetwork about her inspiration and the hurdles she has had to overcome to dare dream about the future of Africa.

Tell us about Meta-Versations

I found out about the metaverse even before Facebook’s rebranding, but when Mark Zuckerberg announced the change of name, it struck me that it would actually take years for the rest of us in Africa to have a feel of the new technology.

I didn’t want that, hence Meta-Versations. So Meta-Versations is more like a movement to boost the metaverse concept in Africa.

I’ve been holding events, community outreaches, having people come together and to talk about metaverse, which is a shared 3D virtual space that allows interactions among different people through digital avatars.

What inspired your passion for metaverse?

It is believed that metaverse will be worth Sh188.6 trillion ($1.6 trillion) by 2030, and if that’s not inspiration enough, then what is? Imagining how much poverty that money, or just part of it, would alleviate in Africa is my main motivation.

Metaverse is basically the future of innovation and that’s why we see big companies like Facebook, now Meta, pumping billions of money into developing (metaverse) infrastructure.

I believe they know how much revenue it can generate and that is the kind of faith we should have about it in Africa, because this time, we have a shot at taking the lead.

How has it been pushing for the metaverse agenda in Kenya?

Well, when pushing for a totally new concept in Kenya, it’s never easy. In Africa, you have to face some resistance whenever you introduce a novel idea to the people and the case with Meta-Versations hasn’t been any different.

When I organised the first ever Meta-Versations Summit, I was disappointed to the core because only a few people showed up despite spending lots of resources to put it together.

But I learnt my lesson and as an entrepreneur, I know that challenges are inevitable and they are not an excuse for giving up on your dreams.

What is the ultimate dream of Meta-Versations in Kenya?

To start with, we want to simplify the concept and enhance people’s understanding of how the technology works and how it might be helpful to them.

Because I know people are always wary of what they don’t understand, even if it can help them and pull them out of a vicious cycle of poverty.

In simplifying the concept of metaverse, we also hope that Kenyans can become innovative, as we can always count on them to be, and develop applications to bring solutions through the new technology. Ideally, that is the dream.

What is the ideal society for you?

I once went to a function that had some of Microsoft pioneers and they said where Africa is today is where China was in the 19th century, and that struck me.

For me, Africa should be the Silicon Valley of the world because we have the resources and the innovative human capital. Unlike the rest of the world, Africa has a relatively younger population that can be empowered to drive innovation.

What is your message to fellow youth who might have innovative ideas but fear to execute them?

Fear is part of life, I won’t lie, but that is oftentimes not an excuse for not doing what we’ve got to do, because eventually, you’ll just do it, scared or not.