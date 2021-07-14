Here’s how we can leverage on the power of Africa’s youth population

Prof Patrick Loch Lumumba is a human rights advocate, Pan-Africanist and the Director of the Kenya School of Law. He is passionate about Africa, its youth, and youth-led development. During a webinar organised by the All African Conference of Churches (AACC) a fortnight ago, Prof Lumumba fielded questions from African youth. He believes there are enough opportunities for African youth on the continent.

Africa continues to inspire promise and hopelessness at the same time. Why is this so?

We are divided and therefore weak. There is conflict in many African countries today, which doesn’t inspire hope among the youth. In most of Africa, we have leaders whose only claim to fame is to plunder their countries. These leaders mobilise the youth on the basis of ethnicity or through bribery to serve their own selfish interests. They like it when we are divided so that they can continue to reap from us and rip us.

Consequently, many risk their lives crossing the Sahara Desert and Mediterranean Sea in an attempt to emigrate to Europe.

But aren’t the youth justified to cross over to where opportunities abound?

That you can only thrive abroad is a completely misguided assumption. Some youth end up in the Arab world, where modern slavery is rife. Does it ever concern you that even as we all try to go to Europe and America, the Chinese, for instance, are coming here in their numbers? What have the Chinese youth –mostly aged between 20 and 35 –seen in Accra, Nairobi and Pretoria? Africa has always been attractive to different civilisations such as the Greeks, Jews, Portuguese and Turks. Exploit opportunities within.

Our youth travel abroad out of desperation. It is these ghosts of desperation you must exorcise. If we all left Africa to look for a fortune elsewhere, who would build our continent? You need to be organised and innovative about how you make demands to your country’s leadership. For young Africans working abroad, stay there but let Africa reside in your mind and heart.

Where, exactly, have we gone wrong in terms of leadership?

We tend to equate leadership with politics and politicians. Politicians may be more visible, but the most influential leaders are moral leaders. South African bishop Desmond Tutu isn’t a politician, yet he was the moral anchor of the movement against apartheid rule. You don’t have to be in the political arena to transform your community.

Is the church in Africa doing enough to address misrule?

The church, sadly, has lost its emphatic voice. In some cases, it is complicit in some of the evils perpetrated by the state. The church is eloquent in silence even when socioeconomic pain is being visited upon young Africans.

Why is unity of Africa important to its youth?

With a population of about 1.5 billion, Africa’s potential is unbelievable, yet we mount barriers for ourselves. Why do I need to have a visa to travel to Namibia or Zambia? Would Africa do better as a union rather than individual countries? Yes, it would. Why do we need 33 different currencies for 55 countries? Being Togolese, Nigerian, Libyan or Zulu means nothing. What matters is that we’re African, and unique in our diversity. The God we worship is a God of diversity. We must begin to think differently. Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah said in the 1960s that for as long as we’re balkanised, nationally, regionally or territorially, we shall be at the mercy of colonialism and imperialism.

What lessons can African youth accrue from young people from elsewhere?

History has demonstrated consistently that societies only realise their potential when their youth have vision and dedication to change their societies. The human rights movement in America, for instance, was led by young people such as Martin Luther King Junior, Jesse Jackson and the more radical Malcolm X. They remained in the US to address the circumstances of their country rather than run away. Closer home, the resistance against apartheid in South Africa was led by youthful leaders, and so was the struggle for independence in Africa.

What, then, must African youth do to make things better?

Things that require effort can only be earned through collective effort. If Africa’s agriculture will be revolutionised, it is yourselves (the youth) who must be involved. If Africa is to industrialise, you have to participate in the process of industrialisation. If our health sector will transform so that we stop relying on vaccine donations from abroad to fight a pandemic, our young doctors and virologists have to take part in research here.

How can this be realised when we don’t seem to have confidence in our institutions?

One of my mentees from The Gambia had an opportunity to go abroad for his university studies. Interestingly, he chose a university in Rwanda. You don’t have to go to Germany, UK or the US to get quality education. Instead, you can go to either the University of Lagos, UoN or Agostino Neto in Angola. China, Korea and Vietnam are global leaders in manufacturing, technology and agriculture respectively because they have faith in themselves and their institutions. To be respected by the global community, you must knock down mental boundaries that limit you. You must demonstrate that you have faith, in word and deed, in yourselves.

Surely, there must be some positives to celebrate?

Whenever I travel, I see certain good things happening across the continent. Our young people are proactive and conscious of transformation. Through different forums such as this, I sense a renewed and deliberate desire to change the quality of leadership within the continent, and our youth acknowledge their contribution to a better Africa. With these efforts, Africa is on course to join the dinner table of global civilisation, not as an invitee, but as an equal.