Here’s how we can leverage on the power of Africa’s youth population

Photo credit: Pool

By James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Our youth travel abroad out of desperation. It is these ghosts of desperation you must exorcise.


  • If we all left Africa to look for a fortune elsewhere, who would build our continent? You need to be organised and innovative about how you make demands to your country’s leadership.


  • For young Africans working abroad, stay there but let Africa reside in your mind and heart.

Prof Patrick Loch Lumumba is a human rights advocate, Pan-Africanist and the Director of the Kenya School of Law. He is passionate about Africa, its youth, and youth-led development. During a webinar organised by the All African Conference of Churches (AACC) a fortnight ago, Prof Lumumba fielded questions from African youth. He believes there are enough opportunities for African youth on the continent.

