Here’s how to stop all that self-sabotage

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • If you want to stop procrastinating, you need to compassionately understand that it helps you avoid fear of failure.


  • Therefore, do not be too tough on yourself because that in itself is another form of self- sabotage. You need to be compassionate.

Do you repeatedly find yourself in situations that you could have avoided, or trapped in patterns that end up creating problems for you? An assignment you should have completed a week ago but you kept pushing because “there was still time”, or a business you didn’t start because you thought you couldn’t run it only to realise way later that you actually can do it?

