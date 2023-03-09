Here’s how to get your LinkedIn profile noticed

LinkedIn is more than just a social media platform for professionals. With access to a vast network of more than 500 million members worldwide, it is a powerful tool for job seekers.

In this big pool of professionals, there is a good chance that the person who can connect you to your dream job is on the platform. LinkedIn allows you to search for jobs and connect with people who work in the industry or company you're interested in.

The greatest challenge for many young people, however, is getting your account noticed and increasing profile views. Here are some ideas on how to go about it.

Update your profile

Ensure that your profile is up to date. Include info about your employment status, experience, education, and any relevant skills. Notably, while employers are keen on hard skills, they are also interested in soft skills such as punctuality, accountability and honesty. Use a professional headshot as your profile picture to make a good first impression on recruiters and potential employers.

Add a headline

Use your headline to let your network know that you are looking for work. For example, you could say "open to new opportunities" or "seeking a new role in journalism." This ensures that anyone who clicks your profile sees that you are looking for a new opportunity.

Use keywords

While writing your headline, make use of relevant keywords in the line of your career to make it easy for recruiters to find you. You can also consider putting up a summary of your professional capabilities.

Share an update

Create a post on LinkedIn announcing that you are looking for work. Be sure to include your skills, experience, and the type of role you are seeking.

Engage with your network

Interact with your connections by commenting on their posts and sharing relevant content. This will help keep you on top of their minds when job opportunities arise.

Join relevant groups

There are many groups on LinkedIn that are relevant to various industries. Ensure that you join those that are relevant to your industry. Engage in conversations and share your knowledge to build your personal brand.

Update your job preferences

Update your job preferences in LinkedIn's settings to let recruiters know you are open to new opportunities. Additionally, reach out to former colleagues or managers and request them for a recommendation which you can post on your LinkedIn profile. This can help boost your credibility and showcase your skills.

Share your resume

Put your CV up on LinkedIn and let your network know that you are actively seeking new opportunities. Be sure to write your resume in a manner that is appealing to potential employers.

Reach out to recruiters

Search for recruiters on LinkedIn and send them a message to let them know you are looking for work. Be sure to include a brief summary of your skills and experience.

Use hashtags

Use relevant hashtags in your posts to make it easier for recruiters to find you. For example, if you're a software engineer, use #softwareengineer or #techjobs.

Share your accomplishments

Sharing your achievements and projects on LinkedIn is a great way to showcase your skills, and can help to attract recruiters.