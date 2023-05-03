Here is why you should consider a career in technology

Edgar Kioko, 25, is a mechanical engineer with an interest in software engineering and modern technology. He works as consultant at Silafrica Management Services Company.

Do you think your environment influenced your career choice?

I attended Vitale Boarding School, renowned for its exceptional performance nationally, then joined Starehe Boys Centre in 2011. The school has a vast library from where you can learn anything. I had an interest in financial markets. My biggest influence, however, was Leonardo da Vinci's Codices, whose machine concepts always fascinated me. I developed a habit of sketching out concepts for machines that would automate tasks and make work easier using the physics principles we were learning in class. This led me to engineering. Obviously, most of those concepts now seem naïve but there are some I would want to pursue someday.

What inspired you to pursue both mechanical engineering and software development?

I already had an interest in engineering and some background in programming simple computer games in High School. So when I got into Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and found out there were tons of principles and equations that define machines, I was home!

I realised it would be convenient for me to create more advanced software whose logic would be defined by engineering principles. One of the earliest software I wrote was actually for Design for Manufacturing and Assembly(DFMA) based on the Boothroyd Dewhurst method for electric wheelchairs I was making at the point. That way, I could delegate tedious engineering problem-solving processes to software that could generate accurate output in seconds, and spare mental energy.

What are the biggest lessons you’ve learned in developing tech solutions?

Always make sure that what you are building actually solves an existing problem or provides an experience that people would be willing to pay for. It is easy to get caught up in the excitement of new technology, but we must ensure that there is a product-market fit.

What strategies have you used to stay up to date with the latest advancements in this field?

I have joined multiple tech-related Discord Servers and actively participate in discussions with knowledgeable individuals. Additionally, I regularly consume reports and analyses on how technology is driving market forces in different industries. From there, I can discern the insights of industry experts and identify the most promising technological advancements and prioritise trends that offer practical solutions to real-world problems, rather than blindly chasing every new fad.

What trends do you see in this industry that you think will shape the future?

The future of productivity lies in the hands of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and its endless capabilities as seen with Microsoft's Copilot which is already proving to be a game changer. AI is now the most important advancement in technology since the Graphical User Interface in the 1980s and will have a huge impact on our lives. The benefits include reducing inequities and improving our quality of life.

We can expect to see even more advancements in the near future, for instance, being able to have computers execute complex tasks from simple voice commands. AI will also revolutionise industries such as healthcare by providing invaluable assistance in the prevention, diagnosing, and treating of health problems.

In agriculture, we already have access to extensive datasets that can be used to train high-performance crop disease detection models, to benefit farmers. Augmented Reality (AR) on the other hand is set to revolutionise the way we interact with the world around us, and it’s a surprise it is not mainstream already.

One area where AR is particularly exciting is in the realm of shopping. Virtual showrooms can be created, allowing customers to see how items like furniture will look in their own homes before making a purchase. Obtaining 3D models of these items has become increasingly affordable with 3D scanning technology, and with engineering design software being able to generate formats from the scan model that are compatible with AR libraries. While there are undoubtedly other opportunities for AR in manufacturing and medical industries, creating an unparalleled shopping experience seems to be the easiest route for mass adoption.

The Internet of Things (IoT), is already being used in the corporate world to increase supply chain efficiency. It allows for a highly accurate asset tracking system especially when the payloads are being recorded in a blockchain, thus preventing asset theft as it is easy to trace the last custodian of an asset. Sensor Fusion in IoT allows for Smart Farming where people can grow their food in an artificial environment and in the process help solve the food insecurity problem.

Sensor fusion in IoT as well enables general monitoring and control of variables, which is particularly useful in sectors like manufacturing where efficiency can be significantly increased.

If you were not in your current career, what would be your second option?

About 10 years ago, the answer to that would be, a pilot. However, right now I think the best minds should be solving the world’s pressing problems because the future of humanity is at stake. If you look at Earth Overshoot Day, the date when humanity has used all the biological resources that Earth regenerates in the entire year, it has declined from 12 months to about eight. We are consuming a year’s worth of regeneration in eight months which isn’t sustainable. This is one of the many pressing problems where technologies like aquaponics and hydroponics could be useful. So, I think I’d still be in technology somehow. A lot of the problems we are facing can be solved with technology and I think it would be satisfying to help solve some.

What advice would you give someone who is considering a career in technology?

If you're seeking a career that is both relevant and fast-paced, look no further than technology. With AI dominating the industry, there's no doubt that technology will remain a major player for years to come. From Steve Jobs to Bill Gates, the technology sector has produced some of the most influential players in history, with much more sure to follow, such as Sam Altman.

A signal in a silicon chip already moves at 100,000 times the speed of electrical signals in the brain. Therefore, if you want to tap into that power and be part of the revolution providing solutions to the nations, and even the world’s pressing problems, you should totally consider a career in technology!