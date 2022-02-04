Here is how I ended as a motivational author and speaker

By  Paul Kariuki

  • Mine is not a business with a permanent office. I travel about 400 kilometres every day on busy days, which is tiresome and can prove costly.


  • Another challenge is that I sometimes arrive at the destination later than the agreed time due to traffic, and some event organisers might scale down terms of my contract for this.


  • When the pandemic struck and lockdowns were effected, most of my speaking engagements were cancelled at the last minute and to make it worse, the reprints of the books I intended to cash in on became dead stock at a time I was looking to offset production costs.

Kennedy Wangari, 21, endured many hardships growing up. The motivational speaker and self-published author’s difficult childhood forced him to be responsible from an early age, and inspired him to become the man he is. 
 

