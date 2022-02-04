Here is how I ended as a motivational author and speaker

Kennedy Wangari, 21, endured many hardships growing up. The motivational speaker and self-published author’s difficult childhood forced him to be responsible from an early age, and inspired him to become the man he is.



Why did you choose to be a motivational speaker?

I chose this path because there are many authors who write works of fiction. While fiction writers contribute immensely to our rich literary heritage, less focus is given to motivational writing in Kenya. Most motivational writers whose works are popular in Kenya are foreigners. Also, there are few influential motivational speakers in the country, yet these are the people who inspire and give hope to others. I combine both writing and speaking for different audiences.

What influenced you to take this direction?

I drew lessons from my life and decided to make the most out of my difficult childhood. I am the first born in a family of three siblings and a single mother. At one point my mother was advised to throw me in forest when I was a baby, but she went against the counsel of her friends and brought us all up. I was home more times than I was in school owing to lack of school fees but eventually, I finished my high school studies. After that, I began to see things differently, especially the struggles and sacrifices that some people make for the sake of others. This prompted me to start offering motivational speeches and writing. I published my first book when I was 18.

How many books have you authored so far and who is your target audience?

I’ve written two – Ignite Your Determination and Grade Changer: From D to A Student. I target millennials. The books emphasise the fact that we all should lead purposeful lives and that we are all born with unique gifts. The second book is meant for upper primary pupils and high school students who are struggling with their studies, and explains how they can understand basic concepts to excel in their academics.

Why did you opt for self-publication?

It is hard getting published by established firms if you are an unknown or young author. Publishers don’t like taking the risk of adopting a book that won’t bring profits, so they focus mostly on publishing academic content of which they are assured of a ready market. When self-publishing, the first step is to research extensively on the topic. My editor, Marisa Vushia proofreads my work with the help of my mentor Kelvin Malusi, then I work with ISBN to have the works approved before I go to press.

Have your efforts paid off? How many copies have you sold so far?

I offer speaking engagements in churches, schools and corporates, and after the engagements I sell my books. I am my own salesman and marketer unlike the traditional publisher that can contract someone to market and sell their work. I have so far sold over 1,700 copies of both books at my speaking events and also through social media. I can say the self-publishing gamble has paid off. Depending on the session and the institutions involved, I charge between Sh5, 000 and Sh10, 000 hourly.

How do you get clients?

It was tough initially, as I hadn’t yet cut my teeth in the industry. I was trying to convince school heads to buy my books and give me a platform to brand myself. That was a tall order but it worked. I would leave them with a copy of the first authored book for their appraisal and if satisfied, they would call me for a speaking engagement with their students. Some would refer me and that’s how the journey to motivational speaking began. So far, I have done speaking engagements in over 120 learning institutions beside the corporate sector. I also market my work by posting videos of past speaking sessions on social media channels like YouTube and Facebook, and I receive more bookings this way.

What challenges have you faced so far?

Mine is not a business with a permanent office. I travel about 400 kilometres every day on busy days, which is tiresome and can prove costly. Another challenge is that I sometimes arrive at the destination later than the agreed time due to traffic, and some event organisers might scale down terms of my contract for this. When the pandemic struck and lockdowns were effected, most of my speaking engagements were cancelled at the last minute and to make it worse, the reprints of the books I intended to cash in on became dead stock at a time I was looking to offset production costs.

What topics do you cover for audiences in the corporate world? I talk about the value of good customer care and why teambuilding is crucial if an organisation is to have all rounded productive work force. I also touch on basic work ethics.

What business lessons have you have learnt so far? Several come to mind but the outstanding one is cultivating good networks. Good associates can vouch for you in case there is a job opening or where your services are needed. To achieve success, I have learned that staying focused is important. You have to give your best in that one thing before you succeed.