Here comes the ‘Angel of War’

One bright early morning, Sarah Achieng’ Ndisi was jogging in her neighbourhood when she was slapped from behind by an unknown person. She managed to complete her jog but after that experience, she vowed to empower herself with defense skills to protect herself against harassment. That resolved has now seen her grow into a fine professional boxer.

‘The Angel of War’, as Sarah is known in boxing circles, boasts a fantastic record of 14 wins from 16 fights. Her latest victory came on October 20, 2021 after she outwitted Malawi’s Anisha Basheel in a 10-round Commonwealth Super Lightweight title fight. The Malawian had been tipped to win, but Sarah held her own in front of a packed Charter Hall.

It was not only a perfect Mashujaa Day gift for Kenyans, it was also an early birthday present for Sarah who was to turn 34 two days later. Her journey to stardom is an interesting one. She was initially excited about boxing, but lost interest after her first training 15 years ago.

“I was introduced to boxing in 2008 by my late cousin Gilbert Otieno. It was tough and I didn’t like it. In fact, my training sessions at Kariobangi Social Hall became an on and off exercise for me. I, however, liked jogging to keep fit.

“One day I was on an early morning run when a man slapped me on the back and ran away. I have never known who he was or what his motive was. I started wondering whether I would have handled that situation more boldly had I been taking the boxing lessons seriously. That incident was a real eye-opener,” she notes.

Sarah vowed to return to the boxing ring and to fight back against any man would attack her in future. That is how her journey as a boxer began. After several training sessions, her coach Alfred Analo was impressed and asked her to prepare for her first fight.

“My first competitive fight was a four-round fight against Bena Kaloki in Nairobi on August 9, 2008. I lost but it provided a good springboard for me,” she says.

The orthodox fighter earned Sh4,000 from that bout. “The amount was discouraging, but I was still living with my parents so it didn’t bother me much.”

After that, Sarah recorded eight straight wins against compatriots Carolyn Orenja (twice), Susan Andeso (twice), Georgina Wambera, Loise Nabwaya and Ugandans Hawa Daku and Eva Zalwango. A reality check however came from fellow Kenyan Judy Waguthii six years after her debut when she lost by a split decision at the Uhuru Basketball Court in Nairobi. She, however, reclaimed victory the following year.

In 2015, Sarah became a national champion after dominating a 10-round contest on unanimous decision against Everline Odero in the Kenya Female Super Lightweight category at Nyayo National Stadium. This was her first major title. Two months later, the Angel of War beat Nicholine Achieng’ via a technical knockout at the same venue. She added a feather on her cap by bagging the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) InterContinental female Lightweight on unanimous decision against Russian Marina Popova in an eight-round contest on December 5 that year. It was her first fight outside the country.

“To travel abroad for the first time and win a fight is not easy, so that remains very special to me,” says Sarah who also works as an administrator at Boxgirls Kenya, an organisation set up to provide a safe place for girls to acquire life skills. Olympians Christine Ongare and Elizabeth Akinyi had their careers developed at Boxgirls Kenya.

Along the way, Sarah got married to James Onyango, a renowned Kenyan boxer, and got a child. She singles out her family as her biggest cheerleaders.

She got her nickname “Angel of War” from her coach, Alfred Analo.

“I gave her this name because I saw in her the potential of a champion. She is a disciplined and dedicated boxer,” adds Analo who is also the founder of Boxgirls Kenya.

Sarah and her coach say that there needs to be better organisation in local boxing matches.

“I was not satisfied with the level of organisation in last year’s bout. Organisers need to improve on communication, and keep their word. The fight was postponed three times. I was promised compensation for the postponements, but that never happened. I always train in Kariobangi, yet nobody came to update me on the fight until the last minute when my opponent arrived in Kenya,” says Sarah.