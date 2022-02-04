Here comes the ‘Angel of War’

Kenya's Sarah Achieng celebrates with the Female Commonwealth Super Light Weight Belt on October 20, 2021 at Nairobi Charter Hall. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • ‘The Angel of War’, as Sarah is known in boxing circles, boasts a fantastic record of 14 wins from 16 fights.


  • Her latest victory came on October 20, 2021 after she outwitted Malawi’s Anisha Basheel in a 10-round Commonwealth Super Lightweight title fight.


  • The Malawian had been tipped to win, but Sarah held her own in front of a packed Charter Hall.

One bright early morning, Sarah Achieng’ Ndisi was jogging in her neighbourhood when she was slapped from behind by an unknown person. She managed to complete her jog but after that experience, she vowed to empower herself with defense skills to protect herself against harassment. That resolved has now seen her grow into a fine professional boxer.

