Here are some things to consider before accepting a new job offer

BY MARGARET MAINA

A job is just not a tool to make money. It impacts your quality of living, affects major life decisions, your well-being, and career progression. With so much at stake, approach this costly decision with caution and forethought, taking into consideration all the factors so that you can truly enjoy a thriving career. Here’s what to think about.



Career progression

Before you take that job offer, ask yourself, does the prospective employer offer a well-structured, solid career progression plan and opportunities, or are they averse to promoting and hiring from within? Is there an internal system for career development or do they keep employees at the same level for years?

Research and dig around for the company’s employee feedback and reviews. You may as well check the careers page of their website before you make a decision.

Work-life balance

Is the role you are applying for good for your psychological well-being and does the employer actively promote holistic employee wellness? Some roles can be fast-paced and more demanding than others. Be realistic and ask yourself what levels of high-pressure and high-stress environments you can handle, keeping in mind that what one person may consider easy, may feel overwhelming for someone else. Listen to your body.

How stable is the company?

If the organisation is a start-up, is it a fast-evolving company with well-mapped plans to expand into other markets? What is its anticipated growth trajectory over the next few years?

What are they doing to weather any market shocks, including financial setbacks and increased costs of supplies? Be intentional to ask relevant questions during your job interview so that you avoid disappointments.

Workplace culture

Do you see yourself thriving in the company’s culture? Do their values align with yours? Workplace culture is ultimately set from the top, through policies and practices that the top management allows to be addressed or go unnoticed. You can check if the culture is a good fit for you by going through the company’s values statement on their website, or you could have a word with other employees to get a clearer picture. Also pay attention to how you are treated during the application process, and take note of any red flags.

Management style

The company's management style can directly impact your career progression, and mental health outlook. For example, if the managers fail to inform employees of business updates or performance issues until the very last minute, or they are not straightforward in their communications, this will reflect in the staff turnover count. A high turnover could be a sign that their management practices needs to significantly improve.