Helping students find worthy accommodation is my business

Photo credit: Pool

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As demand for accommodation in the city explodes, so has fraud. Some unscrupulous property owners provide misleading information on the features available by sharing photos fetched from elsewhere.


  • Students end up either paying for substandard facilities or having to do without some key amenities such as internet and even proper sanitation.


  • Eliminating these inconveniences is Roometo’s selling point.

BY JAMES KAHONGEH

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.