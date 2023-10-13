Help! My colleague likes to bring a gecko to work...

A team member recently started carrying to work a small gecko in a wire cage. When asked about it, he claimed that it is a harmless pet. Some colleagues are uncomfortable with this. In times when diversity is encouraged, how should we react to this?

In an era marked by the celebration of diversity and the championing of individual freedom, workplaces are evolving into more inclusive and accepting environments. It is no wonder therefore that the intersection of personal choices and professional spaces often poses unique challenges. The case you cite raises intriguing questions about how line managers should relate with the boundaries of the principles of diversity and freedom in the workplace.

Diversity reaches beyond traditional categories such as race, gender, and religion. It encompasses a wide range of individual differences, including personal preferences and interests. In this context, the decision to keep a gecko as a pet may seem unconventional, yet it falls within the spectrum of diverse personal choices that, some would argue, could make our workplaces more interesting and vibrant. While workplaces should indeed encourage individuality and embrace inclusivity, it is equally important to foster an environment where all employees feel respected. Some colleagues may be uncomfortable with the presence of unconventional pets at work. Others could have serious phobias relating to reptiles. It is essential for team members to engage in open and empathetic dialogue to address such concerns. Respectful conversations can enhance greater respect for different perspectives and foster more harmonious work environments. Have you aired the matter in a discussion?

It is also essential to establish clear guidelines on personal expression, considering the comfort and sensitivities of all employees. Such guidelines should strike a balance between personal freedom and collective wellbeing. For instance, designating specific areas for pets or implementing policies that ensure pet owners adhere to hygienic standards might help accommodate diverse preferences and needs. Guidelines should address issues such as pet hygiene, allergies, and potential distractions, ensuring that the work environment remains conducive to safety, wellbeing, and productivity.