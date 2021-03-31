Heartfelt letter to a working mom

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • The nay-sayers do not understand that you run a household and hold a job.


  • You come home, cook dinner, bath your children and read them stories. You tuck them in and kiss them goodnight.


  • You pay the bills, do the grocery shopping, the laundry, the dishes, just like every other mother does.

Dear working mum,

