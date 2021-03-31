Heartfelt letter to a stay-at-home mum

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • I don’t know how you do it. I admire your infinite patience, your ability to face each day cheerfully and bring joy into your children’s lives even when they wear you down.


  • I admire your dedication to being a constant presence in your children’s lives even if it is not always easy. I admire the way you work without expecting any reward – no promotions, no fame, no salary.


  • I know you want your children to feel important and loved and you do this the best.

Dear stay at home mum,

