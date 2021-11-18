Handling negativity at work

Every workplace has different personalities, some roundly positive and others astonishingly negative. A negative colleague is like a defective cell that soon infects others, impacting negatively on morale and productivity.

Having a discontent person in your team isn’t just about them but your team as well. Here’s why.

Negativity is contagious

Psychologists say that behaviours and attitudes can be passed from one person to others. This is especially so when people work in a team. Prof Hemant Kakkar of Duke University calls it “social contagion”. When you have someone in your team who’s constantly grumbling, you’ll soon start to feel this negativity. You may even “discover” that you’ve been handling more work than you’re compensated for.

Pessimists are a distraction

Whenever an opportunity arises, some colleagues will share everything wrong about their life. When such a colleague stops by your desk, you can be sure no work will be done. Once they start on their tirade, they will go on and on until they wear themselves out. Meanwhile you’ll disengage from work and end up missing out on deadlines.

You have a disillusioned team member? That’s one more problem

Teams come together to create solutions at the workplace. But when a member of your team is discontent for whatever reason, that’s one more problem for you and your team to solve. You’ll constantly have to deal with lack of drive and lethargy as you attempt to steady the team ship.

They only highlight ills

A discontent person never sees any good in colleagues, employer, clients and even themselves. All they talk about are negative things. Shockingly, they always find reasons to discredit performance even when the team has done well. Who wants to work with such a character?