Hail all Mama Mbogas for supporting foody affairs

Photo credit: Pool

By  Thomas Bosire

Journalism student

Moi University

What you need to know:

  • Two weeks into this semester and my “stock” has diminished faster than the hopes of a conman increasing your Fuliza limit.


  • I forgot I have the insatiable appetite of an MP. I was also too generous. I organised buffets at my crib, and my friends were seemingly ever present for the foody affairs.


  • They would camp at my place as if it were a United Nations donation centre. I even hoped my food-rich status would help win over this girl, but wapi!

I suspect the bond between comrades and Mama Mbogas is stronger than the hydrogen bond. In my opinion, this link is on the same level as the sacred alliance between men and their barbers. The struggles of Njaa-nuary only help to underline the importance of Mama Mbogas in a comrade’s life. This semester, I arrived in campus in style. Many a comrade confused me for a city dweller returning from a holiday upcountry. My college bag was almost bursting with foodstuff from home. The goodies could feed a community!

