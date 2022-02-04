Hail all Mama Mbogas for supporting foody affairs

I suspect the bond between comrades and Mama Mbogas is stronger than the hydrogen bond. In my opinion, this link is on the same level as the sacred alliance between men and their barbers. The struggles of Njaa-nuary only help to underline the importance of Mama Mbogas in a comrade’s life. This semester, I arrived in campus in style. Many a comrade confused me for a city dweller returning from a holiday upcountry. My college bag was almost bursting with foodstuff from home. The goodies could feed a community!

The thought of being stocked up with food for the whole month gave me so much confidence. I flew past the Mama Mboga’s stall outside my bedsitter like I was the Angel of Death and her door was marked by the blood of the lamb. I had the arrogance of a new owner of a gas cooker who doesn’t realise that he will, on one desperate night, need to use a charcoal stove.

Two weeks into this semester and my “stock” has diminished faster than the hopes of a conman increasing your Fuliza limit. I forgot I have the insatiable appetite of an MP. I was also too generous. I organised buffets at my crib, and my friends were seemingly ever present for the foody affairs. They would camp at my place as if it were a United Nations donation centre. I even hoped my food-rich status would help win over this girl, but wapi!

Last week I checked the maize flour quantity and was shocked. I had brought 30 kilos from home but two weeks later, only eight remain. That means that starting this weekend, I will be church mouse broke. I will be the comrade who “needs Sh2,000 urgently”. I hate being that guy. I don’t want to even think of calling my Old Man for a bail out. All he will talk about is how hot the February sun is before stating that money can’t be plucked on trees during this dry season.

This evening, I was meeker than a busted cheating spouse as I trudged dejectedly to the Mama Mboga stall. She is vivacious as usual. She warmly greets me and adds her trademark statement, “Nifanye aje leo?” She pretends she didn’t see me pass so arrogantly by her stall on opening day. Such a guilt tripper!

I request for ingredients – kales, or what comrades in the Ivy League call greens. Of course I am as penniless as a preacher hawking hope in a monastery so when the time comes for paying, I just stare into space. She notices my hesitancy and gives me a chance to explain my situation. Luckily, this is a saved woman and she lets me go with the promise that I would pay up the next day.

As I walk back to my crib to make a meal of this unappetising ugali and kales, I wonder how mightily I have fallen within two weeks. Instead of getting my name written in the Guiness Book of records for my feasts for comrades, my name has duly been recorded in the Book of Debt.