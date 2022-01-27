Habits to try for a happier start to your day

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • Start your day by spreading your bed, picking all clothes from the floor, arranging your wardrobe and making your living room look neat.


  • This way, you’ll have accomplished your first task of the day and you’ll be motivated to accomplish even more as the day goes by.


  • If you are working from home, you’ll benefit from the clean and organised environment. If you don’t, you will return to a clean house and a neat bed that you made yourself.

In his book Atomic Habits, James Clear notes you can achieve major transformations in your life just by making small tweaks in your everyday routine rather than waiting for a major transformative event. How effective is your morning routine?
Having a good routine has been shown to increase productivity and help one feel in control of their day. It also lowers stress and makes you energetic throughout the day.

