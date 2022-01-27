Habits to try for a happier start to your day
In his book Atomic Habits, James Clear notes you can achieve major transformations in your life just by making small tweaks in your everyday routine rather than waiting for a major transformative event. How effective is your morning routine?
Having a good routine has been shown to increase productivity and help one feel in control of their day. It also lowers stress and makes you energetic throughout the day.
Here is a great morning routine that you can adopt.
Get enough sleep and wake up at the right time
According to National Sleep Foundation guidelines, it is recommended that adults get between seven to nine hours of sleep every night. Go a step further and set a specific time for sleeping. For example, if you are to start your day’s activities at 7am, wake up an hour earlier. To get eight hours of sleep, ensure you’re asleep by 10pm.
Start your day proactively and not reactively
Once your alarm goes off, avoid the temptation to reach for your phone immediately you get up. By checking social media or emails you might have missed while asleep, you start your day reactively. By checking your phone the moment you wake up, you prime your brain for distractions throughout the day and allow your time and attention to be hijacked. Dr Nikole Benders, a medical director of behavioural health, notes that using a phone immediately after waking up can start your day off in a way that is more likely to increase stress and leave you feeling overwhelmed.
Organise your house
Start your day by spreading your bed, picking all clothes from the floor, arranging your wardrobe and making your living room look neat. This way, you’ll have accomplished your first task of the day and you’ll be motivated to accomplish even more as the day goes by. If you are working from home, you’ll benefit from the clean and organised environment. If you don’t, you will return to a clean house and a neat bed that you made yourself.
Hydrate and eat something
Drinking water after waking up not only hydrates your body, it also jump-starts your metabolism, improves alertness, helps in fighting illnesses and fuels your brain. You can make this easier by keeping a bottle of water beside your bed. Avoid a breakfast filled with highly processed food and aim for a healthy meal.
Practice mindfulness and set intentions for the day
Mindfulness is being present and aware of who we are, what we are doing and what is around us, without necessarily reacting. Morning meditation has been shown to boost moods, improve focus and productivity and lower stress and anxiety levels in the day. Take 10 to 15 minutes of your morning to practice mindfulness. Once done, reflect on the day ahead and visualise what you want to achieve on that day. Write down your thoughts and plans for the day and set intentions and affirmations for yourself. It is important to remind yourself how awesome you are. Once done with your affirmations, go forth and conquer the day.