Habits to try for a happier start to your day

In his book Atomic Habits, James Clear notes you can achieve major transformations in your life just by making small tweaks in your everyday routine rather than waiting for a major transformative event. How effective is your morning routine?

Having a good routine has been shown to increase productivity and help one feel in control of their day. It also lowers stress and makes you energetic throughout the day.

Here is a great morning routine that you can adopt.

Get enough sleep and wake up at the right time

According to National Sleep Foundation guidelines, it is recommended that adults get between seven to nine hours of sleep every night. Go a step further and set a specific time for sleeping. For example, if you are to start your day’s activities at 7am, wake up an hour earlier. To get eight hours of sleep, ensure you’re asleep by 10pm.

Start your day proactively and not reactively

Once your alarm goes off, avoid the temptation to reach for your phone immediately you get up. By checking social media or emails you might have missed while asleep, you start your day reactively. By checking your phone the moment you wake up, you prime your brain for distractions throughout the day and allow your time and attention to be hijacked. Dr Nikole Benders, a medical director of behavioural health, notes that using a phone immediately after waking up can start your day off in a way that is more likely to increase stress and leave you feeling overwhelmed.

Organise your house

Start your day by spreading your bed, picking all clothes from the floor, arranging your wardrobe and making your living room look neat. This way, you’ll have accomplished your first task of the day and you’ll be motivated to accomplish even more as the day goes by. If you are working from home, you’ll benefit from the clean and organised environment. If you don’t, you will return to a clean house and a neat bed that you made yourself.

Hydrate and eat something

Drinking water after waking up not only hydrates your body, it also jump-starts your metabolism, improves alertness, helps in fighting illnesses and fuels your brain. You can make this easier by keeping a bottle of water beside your bed. Avoid a breakfast filled with highly processed food and aim for a healthy meal.