Got fired? Here are things you shouldn't do

Don't rant about your former employees

Before the shock of being let go wears off, you may be tempted to vent your frustrations. You may feel targeted unfairly and say things just to seek sympathy. When Stacy was fired from her job, she took to social media and griped about her former boss. Unbeknown to her, the ranting dented her resume and by the time she was deleting the venomous posts, the damage had already been done. Like Stacy, some employees, when fired, feel wronged by their employers. Some tell the boss or fellow workers off in the heat of the moment. Avoid going down this path and try to control your emotions. You never know who your next employer will be and overreacting will only miminise your chances of landing another good job.

Don't damage property on way out

After working diligently for that organisation while staying in good books with everyone, it is normal to wonder if that undignified firing is the right way to reward your loyalty. You may feel like doing something as payback. Some disgruntled employees can damage property or steal something on their way out without realising that this only puts a dent on their professionalism, and can actually land them in jail. They may even tamper with crucial data such as system codes. Avoid this at all costs.

Badmouthing

Before handing over, you may be tempted to whisper negative things about the company or individuals in an attempt to make whoever is replacing you hate the employer or coworkers. It is not good to badmouth your employer or co-workers to your replacement or the prospective employer because you will look as if you are the one with vendetta, and you will gain nothing.

During a job interview, if you badmouth your former employer in a bid to gain sympathy, expect eye rolls from the interviewing panel. They will wonder what fault on your part led to the dismissal or exit in the first place. Speaking ill of others will only paint you in negative light.