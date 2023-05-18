Getting public speaking skills right

As easy as it may seem, it is never easy to speak in front of an audience. From defending school projects to making work presentations, many find themselves getting anxious when speaking in public. Even the most confident, experienced people we know get anxious when placed in challenging public speaking settings. Worrying that something could possibly go wrong in a presentation or perhaps the audience would disengage, or dislike your idea or proposal, is a nagging fear that many encounter when speaking publicly.

Here are some approaches that might help:

Find perspective

This is key if you are in a situation where your message and assertions are likely to be challenged. Self-confidence and eloquence in your delivery should be your utmost priority since you need to have in-depth knowledge of the issue from your audience’s perspective, have a clear understanding, and considerable empathy for the positions of your audience.

Before you utter a word, purpose to see things from their perspective. The reason why public speaking is challenging is because you cannot fully see things the way your audience does.

Be prepared for the worst

Be prepared for any loopholes in the message you intend to deliver. Present them in advance instead of just waiting for them to be raised. It is good to demonstrate that you have identified and acknowledged potential issues with your proposal.

You can however propose and plan for the appropriate and effective mitigation for those challenges. Those who would have dissented, even though they may still not agree, will respect the fact that you have thought it through. We all have our weaknesses and understanding them is important since what your audience may say or do could antagonise you and lead you to lose control. Prepare for such scenarios in advance.

Ignore the yawning

It feels disheartening when members of your audience look at their mobile phones, speak in hushed tones or begin to move about when are busy speaking, and this can cause instant paranoia. Such circumstances can lead a presenter to immediately conclude that they have lost or bored the audience.

Human beings yawn and look at their phones and watch all the time.

The art that is excellent public speaking dictates that you should never make assumptions and judgments about how your audience feels or what they may be thinking, because, truthfully, you really do not know.

It’s not the question, it’s the response

The greatest source of anxiety and the most dreaded part of a challenging public speaking situation is the Q&A session. As the presenter, you may feel exposed, ridiculed and lose the respect of your audience if you don’t get a certain answer right.

As a presenter, when someone asks you a question you either don’t know the answer to or are struggling to answer, do not pretend you do.

Do not apologise either. Simply step forward and be honest by saying that you don’t know the answer but will make it your business to find out.