Gender ambassador writes book to demystify menstruation



In January, Abby Chebet, 22, started writing her first book with an intention of voicing the struggles that teenage girls undergo during menstruation. She titled it The Flow of Life.

In an interview with My Network, Abby flashed back to when she was a class five pupil, witnessing her age mates, who did not have sanitary towels, face the shame and embarrassment of what should be a natural bodily occurrence.

“In fact, many girls opted to skip school altogether in certain times of the month in order to avoid being a laughing stock,” says the young activist, adding that such incidents are what sparked her desire to become a girl child ambassador.

In this quest, Abby launched her first book in June.

The captivating book delves into how poverty and stigma attached to the subject contribute to the woeful experiences that girls face, and in turn plough back efforts of gender empowerment and equality in the society by keeping girls away from school.

Abby chose the title The Flow of Life because it sounded “more natural and could spike a conversation”.

“It was not very difficult coming up with the title once I had decided to write the book,” says the final year bachelor’s student of commerce and certified public accounting at the Multimedia University.

“I wanted a unique name that doesn’t make menstrual health sound like a hygiene discussion. At the same time, I also wanted to rope in everyone in the conversation that is usually considered a taboo topic,” she added.

The book, Abby says, targets men, women and girls for menstrual health information.

“Men are influential in all our lives and must not be left behind in this discussion. They should have accurate information on menstrual health for us to have an informed society, free from myths, misconceptions and taboos which can 'weaponise' menstrual health on girls and women,” she states.

Ultimately, she wants to use the voices and experiences of girls in the book to reach various stakeholders to be able to influence policies on menstrual health.

One character, 21-year-old hawker named Lilian, uses cow dung instead of pads. She dries the dung, breaks it into sizable pieces and places it on her underwear to absorb the dripping blood when she is menstruating.

She then buries the used ‘cow dung pad’ as it is taboo for boys and men to see period blood. Lilian, who was a child bride, was married off so that her brothers could go to school.

A different character, Mercy, lives in a slum in Nairobi. She considers her periods to be light (in flow), so she shares her partially used pads with her sister or close friend. In their lives, sanitary towels are not prioritised because of poverty.

The book also highlights the varied menstrual hygiene products, their pros and cons, and gives a brief guide on how to use them. In addition, it points out some myths about menstruation.

The 22-year-old, is no new to this conversation. At 17, she established the Lady’s Heart Foundation, a student-led organisation that creates awareness about menstrual hygiene as well as championing for quality education in rural Kenya.

A first year student, she had returned home in Bomet County for her long holidays when she realised the severity of period poverty- the struggle that many low-income women and girls face while trying to afford menstrual products.

Some girls openly admitted to having exchanged sex for pads, risking unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

Following the revelation, she decided to provide pads to girls in the rural areas. Over the years, she has partnered with various organisations and more than 8,000 girls have benefitted. She has also been able to conduct training on the subject in Nairobi, Bomet, Uasin Gishu, Kiambu and Meru counties.

Abby’s engagements have come along with new lessons and experiences. For the first time, she had to plan a book launch while never having previously attended one. Overnight, she had to learn new skills; how to plan, market and successfully execute an event.

“I first decided to make an announcement about the book launch on my social media during the menstrual health day. A few of my friends and family offered to assist in planning. I then added all of them in a WhatsApp group and somehow, we managed to have a complete flow of the programme with everything we needed,” she recalls.

Abby has also learnt to project her ideas in a better, intriguing and involving manner. She believes she is more confident and has the oomph to continue agitating for affordable pads for all.

She acknowledges that the journey of authoring her first book has not been easy as it demanded a lot of research. In addition, it turned out to be a very costly venture. Publishing her first 180 copies cost about Sh70,000.

“Without the assistance of my very supportive family, I may not have accomplished this milestone. My parents took care of the publishing and editing costs and have been helpful in marketing the book ,” she notes.

With only a month left on campus, Abby is excited for what the future holds. She intends to continue with her role of championing the Sustainable Development Goals on quality education, gender equality, and clean water and sanitation.

Her short term goal is to ensure her book reaches as many people as possible. This she hopes will help end period shame and period poverty.

To this end, she plans to partner with various stakeholders to ensure that the books reach the rural girls, who she says, are in most need of the information. Long term, she hopes the book will be included in the school curriculum as a menstrual health guide.

Beyond the book, Abby intends to explore other issues which affect women and girls’ health, like access to contraceptives.