From popular radio queen to digital marketer

Caroline Mutoko was on radio for more than 10 years, and nurtured many while at it. She is now a digital marketer, and is loving it.

Who is Caroline Mutoko?

I’m a fort starter, a forward thinker, a work in progress, a problem solver, and I love exploring new opportunities. I aim to do things differently and better. I’m not going to confine or describe myself using titles such as mother or daughter.

Tell us about your transition from radio to digital marketing…

It’s been nine years since I left radio. I left because I felt it was time, and I’ve never looked back. I know many wondered why I quit. Some encouraged me to hold on. That I had a great show on radio. But, a good dancer knows when to leave the stage.So far, the transition has been good and rewarding. I have taken time to reflect and put things into perspective. I like that I am still doing well without having to wake up at 4am!

You’re making much more money now...

I have been very fortunate and blessed. I’m in the digital marketing space. I always knew that there was a world beyond the mic, and I guess this is it. I am a great story teller, and I’m using that to make a living. I’m glad that I make a lot more money than I did when I was in radio. A part from Tecno, I have worked with top brands such as Safaricom, Dubai Tourism, L’Oreal and Netflix.

Are you finally contented with life?

That depends on what contentment means. What I know for sure is that I’m still on the journey of becoming. I believe in seeking better opportunities and equipping myself for the next task. This is why I push myself to be better every day . What keeps me going is that I do what I love. I find it so satisfying.

What is your advice to young aspiring journalists?

Do the job properly and set the agenda for the nation. As a journalist, you have power to determine what direction the conversations in the country take. Now, more than ever before, everybody with a Twitter handle thinks that they can tell a story. So you must tell a better, bigger and life changing story.

Also, make peace with the fact that citizen journalism will always be there. But, there is room for stories that shape the agenda of a nation and for a generation.

Do you miss radio?

No. I gave my best at Kiss FM for 14 years and at Capital FM for four and a half years. It has been nine years since I left, and I am glad I did it. And to be honest, if I wanted a radio experience, I would start a podcast. A podcast is the modern radio. If I’m podcasting and the cameras are rolling, I’ve got a fantastic meeting with my audience.



You’ve natured personalities such as Jalang’o. Is he the best talent you have ever worked with?

When I look at the people I have nurtured, like Nyambane, Jalang’o, Larry Madowo, Shaffie Weru, Sanaipei Tande and DNG, I feel vindicated. I feel proud that I pushed them hard. I push people to want more, do more, and seek more. Among those I have worked with, Jalang’o and Chipukeezy were the two hungriest people. They wanted more, and were willing to put in the time and effort.

What makes you so excited about the future?

I am hoping to see a lot more focus on how this business is done. Usually, when I talk to a client, especially to an advertising agency in Kenya, I say I have an advantage because I’ve worked with traditional media and I know how much newspapers, televisions and billboards fetch. I know how much of that pie is allocated to digital marketing and how much I should ask for. I know the online marketing space will soon rule the world.

How do you manage to stand so firm in the face of controversy?

Even when I was on radio, most people thought I was controversial. But I am not. I have never said anything my critics didn’t already know and think, I only said it louder. But again, it depends on what somebody considers to be controversial. I think that is sometimes very subjective. I deal with such controversies depending on where it's coming from. That said, I think controversy stems from people being uncomfortable with you saying the truth.