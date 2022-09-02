From journalist to voice artiste, Brian's career journey was influenced by mentors

Coming from a high school where it was mandatory for students to join clubs, Brian Mutai decided to go for journalism club to enhance his linguistic skills.

Then, he did not know how diverse journalism is, but he knew deep down that he wanted to pursue something other than production.

Then he found a mentor in a man named Stephen Letoo, the then chairman of the journalism club. Brian was struck by how Letoo, who went on to be a renowned senior political reporter on Citizen TV, was presenting news during the school’s parade. Through it, he was inspired to venture into reporting.

When school closed, the 30 year-old started listening keenly to different international media stations and how they presented their news. Upon returning to school, he gave reporting a shot.

Impressed by his voice, the patron urged Brian to report more often, and that unlocked his potential with the two now regularly doing news presentations in the school parade. This shaped his journalistic skills and enhanced his appetite for current affairs as well as how to communicate effectively while reporting news to capture the right emotions.

When Letoo completed his studies, he handed over the club’s leadership mantle to Brian, through the guided advice of their patron. As if born for the role, the new leader used the opportunity to sharpen his overall skills.

Joining university, Brian’s passion in reporting grew. He would anchor news in the university’s radio station. However, while working for KTN in 2015, his colleagues who were awe-struck by the uniqueness of his voice persuaded him to try voice-over artistry. This is where one reads out loud a pre-written script in order to make a voice recording that will overlay a video production.

This was a defining moment for Brian. After taking time to listen to other voice over artistes, he was convinced that he needed to change his career . He started researching on the new field.

Voice-over artistry

Having identified an artiste whose voice resonated with his in terms of tonal variation and style, Brian reached out to the owner of the voice, Ali Mwangola, who agreed to mentor him.

“Voice over artistry has four genres. Commercial, hard sell, narration and documentary. Mwangola sent me the four scripts and their audio samples to listen to and learn from them,” he says in admiration.

Equipped with the knowledge he needed, the journalist started recording himself in his clothes closet and would share the recording with colleagues, listen to his voice himself then send it to companies for potential job offers.

He got his first gig in 2016 after a couple of months of practicing tirelessly and sending applications to potential clients. After his first contract elapsed, he got another opportunity as a news anchor in the Truth FM radio station.

“Here I got to learn how to control my breath on air and tonal variation for different news pieces. I still continued being on the lookout for opportunities and within no time, I landed a voice over job,” he offers.

Voicing commercials for the Royal Media Services, Brian’s artistry became stellar and he even got picked to do recordings for international corporations. Upon realising that he wanted to do voice over as a full time career, he set up a home studio.

“For every recording I made, I had to part with Sh15,000 per hour in the studios and I would take roughly two hours for a documentary and less for commercials,” he says, adding that sometimes clients would pay for the studio time.

Brian recalls that whenever clients did not pay, he would get tensed, constantly checking out time when in the studio.

“The cost of hiring a studio for voice over was a bit high for me, and now that I had a consistent workflow, a home studio was ideal,” he explains. “However, through constant practice, I mastered the microphone techniques and got the knack of internalising the script easily and quickly, and was able not to overspend.”

Although setting up a home studio could be considered as the go to solution, one needs at least Sh70,000 for a simple budget facility, to Sh500,000, depending on the equipment one chooses. He says having a home studio is all about flexibility and the freedom to create your art of writing and making audio on your own schedule.

One requires a computer or laptop, one that can handle all the current media applications for voice over for instance Adobe Audition, a digital audio workstation that houses audio plugins that is automated processing software that works with audio applications to help prove and improve audio recordings to a specific taste commanded by the user.

Additionally, an equipped home studio should have an audio interface in which an artiste can record their vocals, live instruments and manage their general recording and playback. A microphone is also needed to capture vocals and a headphone or monitor speakers to pre-listen or play back one’s mixes.

“It is important to note that at the crux of installing a home studio, a sound or isolation booth that isolates the artiste's voice from noise on their environs is a paramount necessity,” he says.

After six years in the trade, Brian shares that the key to having a good voice over is internalising what the script entails and tweaking your voice to represent the target audience and what the client wants while being natural or yourself at the same time.

However, Brian admits that penetrating the local media space has been hard due to the unstructured nature of the voice over industry, which is also ridden with politics.

“An artiste has to be well connected so as to get gigs in the media industry. Additionally, the lack of a harmonised rate card makes the media owners consider cheaper deals without considering quality and skills ,” he explains.