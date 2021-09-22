From hawking ‘mitumba’ clothes to selling cars

Photo credit: Pool

By  Collins Kariuki

What you need to know:

  • In running your own business, breaking even is often the greatest hurdle to be overcome.


  • This is a step that Mike has already surmounted through hard work and sacrifice, and is looking forward to taking his business to even greater heights.


  • “My vision is to expand and open more branches around the country,” he says.

BY COLLINS KARIUKI

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.