From hawking ‘mitumba’ clothes to selling cars

BY COLLINS KARIUKI

Not many young people would choose to start their entrepreneurial journey by selling cars. This is because a car dealership venture requires high capital, and running it without prior experience can also be a challenge. But, there are a few who are not afraid to swim against the current.

Mike Kahuthu, an economics and statistics graduate from Kenyatta University, chose this uncertain path and after years of sacrifice, hard work and resilience, he has achieved great success.

“Challenges can open your eyes and greatly motivate you to get out of your comfort zone. When I joined campus, I had no one to support my education. I had to take care of all my needs. Because of this, I wasn’t thinking like a typical student. I didn’t just want to graduate. I also wanted to be truly independent. In my first year, I got a job selling clothes in a shop near the school. Holding a job while studying is no mean feat, but luckily, all my classes were either in the morning or evening hours, which allowed me to spend the better part of the day working,” he says.

After months of working and some little savings to show for his work, Mike ventured out on his own. With his savings, he bought clothes in bulk and began reselling them on the streets of Roysambu, Nairobi, while still a student. He engaged in this business for a few months and saved enough to allow him to pursue his next business idea – photography – which is his passion.

“Buying my own camera was a big achievement for me. Once I bought it, I began doing photo shoots at events together with a friend who was more experienced in the field. I worked in the photography business until I got employment at Maridady Motors. That is where I got my breakthrough,” he says.

Mike believes that as much as working while studying can be physically and mentally taxing, it is always worth it in the end. He says working allowed him to learn what he couldn’t learn in class such as how to handle clients, how to manage profits and losses, how to grow a business and also build a network.

“Even when I was selling clothes or shooting events, I had a desire to deal in bigger items that would give me higher returns. Working at Maridady Motors put things into perspective for me. It is there that I confirmed that I wanted to do business for the rest of my life.

“After working and learning the process of importing and selling cars, I built a large client list and began getting referrals from people looking for cars. I had developed good working relationships with different dealers and I knew where to get what clients needed. I decided it was time to fly out of the nest.

“To start the business, I needed capital of Sh1 million, but I could only raise Sh400,000. When starting out in 2018, I did not have enough capital to open my own office, so I worked from home and looked for new clients online. It was not until early this year that I was able to open my own office in Ruiru,” he says.

Mike’s business, MKMoments Motors, offers consultation services, asset finance and hire purchase services, direct importation of cars and also maintenance services for the cars being sold. Even though the business has a physical presence, it greatly relies on its social media pages, mkmomentsmotorltd on Facebook and MKmomentsmotorltdke on Instagram to get new clients.

“I have had my ups and downs. First of all, getting capital was a major challenge because I didn’t have any financial support. Additionally, in a car dealership business, client seriousness is often a challenge. Also, most people who make inquiries are not serious. Some even make deposits only to come later and demand a refund. Lastly, sometimes you find that you are unable to meet a client’s needs, and this can make you overwork yourself or put yourself under too much pressure,” he says.

Despite this, Mike has come to fully accept that every day is a learning experience, and that he can never do it right every time.

From his story, one can easily deduce that Mike was born to be an entrepreneur, but he disagrees with this.

“You can start a business without having gone to school, but formal education will help you run a profitable and sustainable business. In my case, I regularly apply the knowledge I acquired in the school of economics and statistics. Particularly, the principle of maintaining professional standards and ethics has been very helpful as I am in an open market dealing with different people. Additionally, I also apply the principle of confidentiality, accountability and transparency, which has allowed me to offer quality services and establish trust among my clients.

In running your own business, breaking even is often the greatest hurdle to be overcome. This is a step that Mike has already surmounted through hard work and sacrifice, and is looking forward to taking his business to even greater heights.