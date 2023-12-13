From counting cash to making drinks

Transitioning from one role to another in one’s career can be challenging, but it can also be a rewarding experience. It requires a lot of hard work, dedication, and passion to make the switch. Faith Mwendia, the Chief Operating Officer at African Originals, knows this too well. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce Finance and an Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA).



How was life growing up?

I was born in Nairobi and grew up in a couple of places in Kenya. I was in Nairobi until I was about nine years old then moved to the Kenyan coast for two years, then finally back to my parents’ county of birth, Embu. My parents were both present, caring, loving and offered daily support and guidance to me and my four siblings. They both made sure we had what we needed to grow and thrive in life.



Which was your dream career?

At first, I wanted to be a lawyer, and later to take diplomatic role as an ambassador. I actually got an option to go to law school, but I opted to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Nairobi. All through I had hopes to take on leadership roles in any capacity and I’m proud to be a leader as Chief Operating Officer at African Originals.



Tell us about your current job. What does it entail?

My role as a Chief Operating Officer is to provide leadership on all matters relating to the operations and production in the company. My scope is quite broad, ranging and not limited to several facets of production: Sourcing for fruits and other raw materials from farmers and suppliers, innovation and renovations. It also entails delivering consistent products in the Quality Control and Assurance, Optimal warehousing and Dispatch, ensuring that all Tech systems are in place to support our scalable processes.



For how long have you been in this field?

I have been at African Originals for over a year and a leader in the financial sector for over a decade. I oversee the strengthening of the company backbone by ensuring adequate controls in risk and compliance. I also enjoy working in the People function which ensures we have a resilient, collaborative and accountable team. I'm happy to be part of a highly engaged and passionate team.



What qualifications does one need to have to be in that field?

To be a Chief Operating Officer, one is required to have leadership experience as one gets to interact with the entire team at all levels, with evolving parts of the business that should work seamlessly and efficiently. It also requires precision, accuracy, analytical thinking and capabilities that are useful to make real time decisions at African Originals.



What lessons have you collected in your illustrious career?

I've learnt to invest in people who will naturally be invested in the company. It is also critical to keep learning, unlearning and relearning at all times. This helps one remain cognisant of developments, and to interact with different perspectives which help one to be versatile in every role one handles.

I pivoted from the financial sector to the beverage sector. I'm now involved in critical and hardcore operational aspects in manufacturing at African Originals, which has been particularly useful in my leadership and interactions with both internal and external stakeholders. The transition has also made me multi-skilled and multi- faceted, which is essential in a highly disruptive and volatile environment.

It is good to be with a company whose vision, mission and values resonate with one's personal values and to always be on the lookout for opportunities in your company that leverage your capabilities even more than your qualifications or experience.



What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I enjoy every aspect of my role as every day requires new perspective and new thinking. At the moment, one of my overarching goals is to build a sustainable business, ensuring African Originals grows sustainably. This has enabled me to have a front row seat and lead our sustainability initiative, which is quite exhilarating and more importantly, useful as we scale our operations. I’m definitely looking forward to ensuring we are profitable but at the same time building various communities within our entire ecosystem in a sustainable way.