From Butere to Japan, carried by rugby talent

If you have talent, don’t hold back. Come out, join any club and try your luck. Talent can propel you to unbelievable heights.

Those words from Janet Okello Musindalo to aspiring sportspersons offer a hint to just how far her talent has brought her. This year, on April 4, Janet joined Japanese top side MIE Pearls Womens Rugby Club on a one-year contract.

Shebesh, as she is fondly known within the local sports space, is the first Kenyan to play rugby in Japan, and the third Kenyan woman to play professional rugby. She follows in the footsteps of long serving Kenya Lionesses captain Philadelphia Olando who was appointed head coach of the United Arab Emirates Women's Rugby Team on February 16, 2022 and utility back Diana Awino who joined Spain’s Turia Rugby in March 27 this year.

Born in Nakuru in 1992, Janet went to Mama Ngina Primary School in Nakuru and then Butere Girls High School in Kakamega where her rugby journey started.

She discovered the game while in Form Two after the school’s games teacher, Cleophas Malala, asked students interested in playing rugby to turn up for training.

“He made us watch a video of Kenya Lionesses playing Uganda’s Lady Cranes, and after that I felt convinced that I could play rugby,” remembers Janet.

She briefly joined KCB (currently Northern Suburbs) after completing high school, then moved to Mwamba RFC which became her home until this year when she relocated to Japan.

Janet, who was also inspired to play rugby after reading about the Kenya Sevens men’s team in newspapers, has been a core member of the national team since 2013.

“When I was in high school, former Kenya Lionesses captain Aberdeen Shikhoyi once told me that I was talented. Coming from a renowned player, those words really motivated me,” says Janet.

But her career has not been without challenges. Janet’s parents were against the idea of playing rugby.

“Most of the time, I had to sneak out to go for training. Sometimes, when we had matches in Nairobi during school holidays, they would refuse to give me bus fare. My only option was to borrow money from my grandmother, who was supportive,” notes Janet whose idol is former World Rugby Sevens Series top try scorer Collins Injera.

Before falling in love with rugby, Janet participated in 100 and 200 metres sprints.

Her teacher was so pleased with her speed that he encouraged her to try rugby.

“On my first day at the pitch, Mr Malala told me to just catch the ball and use my speed to get to the try box. That is how I discovered how strong and agile I was,” she says.

She also credits her success to former Kenya Lionesses and Mwamba rugby coach Kevin “Bling” Wambua.

Janet says rugby has taught her the core values of respect, discipline, teamwork, patience and empathy.

Although rugby is an amateur sport in Kenya, and female athletes get rewarded only with meals and bus fare or allowances of Sh2,000 a month, Janet has reaped a lot of benefits from it.

“When I look back and then consider where I am now, I just smile. My background was not good but my life has changed. My parents did not like my career choice but they are very happy now with what I have achieved,” she explains. Through rugby, Janet has constructed a house for her parents and bought several pieces of land.

“I can afford good clothes, my physique is great, and my siblings are going to school without any financial challenges. When I was in school, life was not that easy,” she recalls.

In the 10 years she has been in the national team, Janet has travelled to many countries, including Dubai, China and Australia.

With her team, she has won the Africa Women’s Sevens once, Safari Sevens twice and competed at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In 2018, Janet emerged second runner up in the Women Player of the Year) category of the Sports Personality of the Year Awards. She was also voted Athlete of the Year at the 2019 Magharibi Michezo Awards.

During the 2019 and 2021 Safari Sevens, Janet claimed the Most Valuable Player and Top Try Scorer awards.

Last year was her best one yet.

“I got a manager who believed in my talent. She told me that she would hold my hand until the day I achieve my dream of playing professional rugby,” she says.

Janet’s manager, Linda Shannon, told myNetwork that she had been following Janet for about three years.

“We spoke after the Tokyo Olympics and she shared with me her aspirations to move abroad and play rugby professionally. Her success will hopefully inspire more Kenyan females to take up rugby.

“Janet is respectful, ambitious, honest and patient. These are qualities we value as a management team,” says the former Nadi Aviators Sevens, Malolo Rugby Union and Lautoka Rugby Union coach who has also handled the Fiji Women's Rugby League.

Janet’s mother, Mary Okello Atieno, is now a happy woman.

“At first, I wanted my daughter to get married immediately after high school because of poverty, but God had other plans for her. She proved me wrong by working hard in her talent. She has changed my life. She built us a big house that makes me sleep like a queen. May God bless her,” says the 48-year-old.

Janet’s dad, George Sakala Okello says: “I didn’t think her talent would amount to anything. It was my mother, her late grandmother, who told me to let her play rugby. For sure, she is a hardworking and dedicated girl. She has made me proud in our Emakhwana village in Butere. Through rugby, she built me a house.”

Janet says the struggles her family has gone through in life, including sleeping in a house with a leaking roof, motivate her to work hard and excel in the game.

“The nickname Shebesh was given to me by my teammate, Olando, because my hairstyle resembled that of politician Rachael Shebesh,” she says.

At her new base, Janet is struggling to adapt to Japanese food.