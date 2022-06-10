Four hacks to help you ace your job interview

Your job application has gone through, and you’ve entered a pre-interview mode, researching about your employer, your job description, personal grooming and other common questions the panel might throw your way.

While at it, remember questions will be posed to test your character, so don’t say anything illegal or unethical. Some tests do not have a specific answer, but will rather test your thinking process, so be logical in your answers.

Here are some generic questions you’re likely to find at the interview session and tips on how to ace them.

Tell us about yourself?

This is probably the first of many questions you will be asked by any interviewing panel. On this, one should focus on profession-specific responses that are related to the job you’re interviewing for.

You can add one fun fact about yourself to warm up the room and relieve some tension. Depending on what you say, it’s going to help the panel frame the follow-up questions.

Tell us about your related experience and education for the role?

Related is the key word here! You should describe how your experience, training and education are relevant to the given job description.

This will test how most suited for the job you are, so strive to make them understand how your background is suited to the position they are looking to fill.

Avoid answering broadly, try using specific examples of how past work might have prepared you for the new role. Focus mostly on previous responsibilities that are directly related to the new job requirements.

What are your strengths and weaknesses ?

Talking about your strength always comes easy for many, the only big bump here is talking about your weakness. The struggle to tell a potential employer your shortcomings without sounding like you’d be hopeless on the job is tricky, but it can be done.

The secret, however, is that these questions are all about self-awareness. You need to focus on the feedback you’ve gotten at your previous posting and specifically focus on ways that you will plan to improve on any weaknesses that you have for the role.

Discuss the question in a way that makes you gain ground rather than lose it, use your past performance evaluations and supervisor’s notes about areas of improvement.

Why should we pick you? Why are you the best candidate for this job?

Here, you will want to be confident about your strengths, connection to the role and passion for the work that will keep you driven and engaged. Remember to mention your core skills that helped you through your previous responsibility with quantifiable success.