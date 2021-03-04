Forget the big cities... start your business in smaller towns

COLLINS KARIUKI

Humble beginnings are in no way a projection of our future. Even though going to college is seen as a sure ticket to a better life, failing to go to one doesn’t automatically condemn you to a life of poverty.

As Stephen Ndung’u, a cinematographer and music video director reveals, success only requires a good measure of effort and investment in oneself.

Popularly known as “Sniper the Don”, Stephen is the founder and owner of Vintage Visuals, a company which offers professional videography and photography services, providing coverage for events, content creation for YouTubers and music video production in addition to doing TV and online commercials for clients in the north rift region.

“I have always had an interest in visual arts. In primary school, drawing was my favorite pastime. My foray into the world of videography and photography was influenced by my father, and the prevailing circumstances at home.

“My dad was a dedicated freelance photographer. I often accompanied him to his assignments where he taught me the rules of the trade and even let me take some pictures. I had learnt a lot just by watching him work.”

After completing his A-levels in Uganda, Stephen returned home with the intention of going to college and advancing his studies like his peers. However, while waiting to join college, he got his first job in the front office of a photography studio.

Self-taught

During that time, he spent his free time watching YouTube tutorials about graphic design and how to use Photoshop. Additionally, he learnt about film production, a service that many clients were seeking, but which was not being offered where he worked.

Within a short time, he had acquired the required skills, so he bought a computer through higher purchase. He would collect orders, edit them overnight and deliver them the next day to avoid interfering with his day job.

“It is while doing this that I became fully aware of the struggles my parents were enduring. I had younger brothers and their high school fees was taking a toll on my father and mother. It dawned on me that they wouldn’t afford to take me to college. Being the first born, I felt I had to do get out of the nest as quickly as possible to avoid stressing my parents even more.

“I worked even harder and started saving. After six months, my two friends and I contributed some money and rented an office that had only one computer and my father’s camcorder. That is how I started Vintage Visuals in 2015,” he says.

Vintage Visuals has since grown to be a leading video and photography company that has clients in the North Rift, Kisumu and even Busia. It also creates advertisements for two large supermarkets in the region. From just one camcorder and computer, the company now shoots video in 4K quality and sometimes incorporates drones. Stephen says that providing high quality services regardless of the sacrifices involved has enabled them expand their clientele through referrals.

He now works to promote hip hop artists. This is informed by the fact that he was once an aspiring rapper, but was unable to afford studio recording fees.

“Baddest TV Africa is a YouTube channel that promotes hip hop culture in East Africa by bringing together talented rappers and fostering great collaborations. Every week, we organise rap freestyle sessions where we give upcoming rappers a chance to express themselves and also gain a following. We produce the videos and audio for free,” he says.

He once toyed with the idea of moving to bigger towns like Nairobi. But not anymore.

“Smaller towns have proved to be a gold mine if you are patient and hard working. Additionally, I have come to learn that for anyone to progress, they must be willing to share knowledge with others. At Vintage Visuals, we often employ people who are passionate about the craft, and then nurture their skills. Even though it takes a bit more time, their input often proves invaluable in the end,” he explains.

Although he may not have afforded to go to college, Stephen hopes to start a media school in the North Rift to provide an opportunity for youth like him to grasp practical skills in videography, photography and filmmaking, as well as the business side of it, without being locked out by lack of school fees.