Fool’s Day at the sick house

Free time has a factory in campus and the devil’s workshop is ever busy. Today, my roommate’s intestines coveted a taste of fresh air. He had binged on a potent mix of alcoholic drinks the night before and acted as the Leonardo DiCaprio of vodka shots. He was now suffering from incessant bouts of puking, and had assumed an almost permanent bent-over position in our bedsitter.

He directed blame at the demonic forces that had taken him captive at the bar. Amid desperate, shallow gasps of air, he promised never to drink again. I looked at him, pitying his liver, but I couldn’t keep my gaze on him too long due to the repulsive smell that came from the disgusting contents flowing out of his mouth. I was forced to leave the room lest my olfactory receptors got blocked.

Outside, our neighbor was playing with her two-year-old son. The moment she saw me, she directed the child my way and, not knowing what else to do, I hoisted him and threw him in the air. The innocent but smelly child giggled joyfully and the mother shouted to no one in particular “Si leo hata ununulie Liam chips, unaona anakupenda!”

I was completely unsettled by the utterance given the fact that I am just a struggling comrade. However, not wanting to look weak, I clutched Liam’s little hand and walked him to the nearby Chipo Mwitu stand. The seller was all smiles as she wrapped the chips. I was about to pay the normal Sh30 when she mentioned an amount that had me reeling back like a boxer who just received a KO from Conjestina. A staggering Sh80! I tried to negotiate but the seller was fast to decry the skyrocketing price of cooking oil. I begrudgingly paid. Just then, I received a call from Caleb, a friend being driven crazy by this tough economy. Last we talked, he had talked of selling an asset – his kidney. He failed terribly in biology but knew that he didn’t need two kidneys to survive. He had even identified a viable market for his product.

Caleb had reached out to inform me that the local hospital was buying male seeds at a jackpot of Sh5,000. Of course I was interested, who wouldn’t be? The hard earth became a treadmill beneath my feet as I raced to the sick house turned money provider. In record time, I had covered the 800 metres distance. Upon arrival, I found a long queue of mostly second and third year girls looking as dejected as a graduate hopeful with missing marks. Their stomachs were bulging with blessings, awaiting the pre-natal nurse. I strode past them to the reception and asked about the opportunity. The receptionist, who was noisily chewing gum, glared at me as though I was a patient at Mathari hospital.

It is then that it hit me. Caleb had pranked me! It was April Fool’s day! I walked out disappointed only to see, among the expectant mothers, my crush Joy. She looked sad. By the way, the number of pregnant female comrades in campus right now is disturbing.