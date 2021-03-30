Foods to boost immunity and build strength

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • But all those yummy recommended foods are just a few of the foods that can still give one’s pulmonary capacities a healthy push towards immunity and strength.


  • Others include a variety of fish, which are especially good for protein and omega oils. Unfortunately, the ones most often listed are not easily accessible around Nairobi unless you visit those upmarket grocers who might have oysters, anchovies, or mackerel.


  • Salmon may be a bit easier to find, but I only frequent grocery stores that have tuna and sardines. So those will have to do if you understand that fish, generally, are a wonderful source of protein and omega oils.


One good thing the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us is the importance of having a healthy and strong immunity system. 

