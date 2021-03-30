Foods to boost immunity and build strength



One good thing the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us is the importance of having a healthy and strong immunity system.

Immunity isn’t simply something one can only acquire via a pill, a jab or even a well-tested vaccine.

Immunity is actually defined as the ability of an organism (meaning you or me) to resist a particular infection or toxin by the action of specific antibodies or sensitised white blood cells.

The idea is for your body to gain that ability to resist any toxin or virus, such as Covid-19. The public has been clamoring for the vaccine, but while we wait for it, there are things one can do right now to build resistance. And one of the best medicines for that is food!

Discovering which foods are best for strengthening your body’s ability to resist, meaning your body’s immune system, is an adventure I embarked on a few months ago when I realised I had no choice but to take action on my own body’s behalf. The doctors were trying their best. But not much improvement was apparent.

I met one consultant who recommended food as the best healing strategy. Not just any food, but specific foods to eliminate deficiencies of certain minerals and vitamins the body might require.

Some of the foods may not sound terribly appetising, but I have discovered it all depends on how you prepare them, and what you mix them with.

For instance, I have never been a fan of beetroot or beetroot leaves, but now that I know they are on the top of the list of foods that boost lung functions, I have come to love beetroot for its beautiful color, and it as a delicious taste when cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes.

My latest cooking delight was mixing all of the above with several other recommended boosters, namely red cabbage, turmeric, and a bit of olive oil. Then, for protein’s sake, I even threw in some green lentils (Ndengu).

To add a little flavour, I threw in half a red-hot chili pepper. But as all the other vegetables had such strong personalities of their own, the final product – a marvelous medley of colors and tastes – hardly exposed the pepper hot taste at all.

But all those yummy recommended foods are just a few of the foods that can still give one’s pulmonary capacities a healthy push towards immunity and strength. Others include a variety of fish, which are especially good for protein and omega oils. Unfortunately, the ones most often listed are not easily accessible around Nairobi unless you visit those upmarket grocers who might have oysters, anchovies, or mackerel. Salmon may be a bit easier to find, but I only frequent grocery stores that have tuna and sardines. So those will have to do if you understand that fish, generally, are a wonderful source of protein and omega oils.

Dark chocolate, cocoa, and even coffee are on the recommended foods list. So that may be good news for us, chocolate lovers. Green tea is also recommended, but hard as I try, I find it difficult to drink it. Nonetheless, it is still said to be excellent for building up immunity.

Finally, the adage, ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ is backed up by clinical research. Apples are said to be great boosters. So are blue berries, which is another food not easily found among Nairobi’s most popular fruits. Nonetheless, all fruits have their own nutritional value.

And, never forget our indigenous greens which are all essential boosters that are great for your system, although they ought to be cooked with less oil and more steam.