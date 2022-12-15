Five tricks to help you spend less this holiday

With the prevailing economic conditions, this Christmas is bound to be tough for those without healthy disposable incomes. But even those with money to spend will have to do so wisely to avoid January blues. Here is how you can cut costs this holiday season.

Set a budget

A realistic budget will help you avoid walking into a mall and picking things randomly from shelves. Without a budget, you may be lured to buy discounted products that you don’t need, and fail to acquire the items that brought you to the supermarket in the first place. Before thinking about the products on offer, ensure you pick everything on your shopping list. If you want to gift or surprise family members with the items on offer, bear in mind that they will put a dent on your wallet. Your budget needs to be a fixed variable. The fifty per cent discount offers are made to make you think you can get two items at the price of one, but that is usually not the case.

Consider online shopping

In supermarkets or malls, queues are usually long at the checkout counters during the festive season. Then there are irresistible offers which make shoppers spend more than they budgeted for. An attendant can surprise you with a promotional gift or a giveaway that you can only get if you buy a certain item which may not be on your budget list. You may be entered into a raffle draw to entice you to spend to a certain limit.

To avoid such temptations, consider shopping online. You can compare prices with different dealers and choose the best one. Remember the trick that large retail stores use, of placing confectionaries next to the checkout counter to trick you to pick some as you wait for your turn? Also, at the end of checkout counter, you may find a cash donation box for a worthy cause. It is meant to make you part with the balance that you are planning to use to buy another item. Shopping online saves you all this.

Don’t pay shipping costs

While shopping online, you can save money and have goods delivered to your doorstep free of charge. Visit several websites and social media platforms of genuine companies and see which ones are offering free delivery during this festive season. Chances are, the free deliveries are offered a few days to the festive day itself. This would be the most appropriate time to make that purchase. If you’re looking to make savings, don’t fall for those offering discounted goods but attach shipping costs.

Prepare in advance

Your shopping list should be done in advance, about two days before the actual shopping date. Many who make their lists on shopping day usually end up including items they don’t immediately need, and omitting those that they really need. Ensure your list is well thought out, at least 48 hours in advance.

Socialise responsibly

Going out with your friends comes with a cost. You may intend to take a bottle while catching up with a friend, the another friend shows up at your table. Then other faces to join you and in no time, you are having a mini-party, and ordering roast ribs and beer. By the time you leave the table, your wallet is flat. Imagine if you had simply ordered that bottle as a takeaway? You walked in with the intention of leaving after an hour but you’re still at the table late into the night. That is not wise. Do not be deceived into taking an overdraft to keep conversations with your friends going.