Five tips to help you communicate effectively

There are some instances where an organisation may call a special meeting. This could be because things are not moving in the desired direction, targets are not being met, or employees need to be updated on certain matters.

In such meetings, the management may want to hear from individual employees, as opposed to listening to departmental heads or supervisors. If you are not endowed with proper communication skills, such a meeting can put you in an awkward position, especially if you will be required to speak before a large group.

Here is how you can stay prepared for such situations.

Address your doubts

It is normal to doubt yourself or worry what your colleagues will think or even say about you. Not knowing whether you will make an irrelevant point or fail to command the attention of the group can cause great anxiety, and this can be a major obstacle to effective communication.

To overcome your doubts, stop worrying what others will think of you. Stop worrying whether you speak fast, slow, stutterer or sound like a broken record. Stop worrying about whether you sound smart or intellectual. Just be you and speak from your heart.

Be brief, precise and to the point

You are not a phonograph that you should bore everyone with endless chatter. The easiest way to lose the attention of an audience is to go round and round in circles without making any point. When you rise to speak, everyone will be waiting to hear you. But, they will switch off if you go on a monologue or veer off topic only to finish without making a point.

By the time you sit down, some will be yawning or rolling their eyes. Even if you deliver your point with a killer punch, you will be unlikely to get a standing ovation as everyone will already be bored or distracted. Just make your presentation brief and precise.

Take full control of the moment

How do you do this? Suppose you make a point that invites a flood of questions. The audience may want you to articulate your point further. What do you do when a follow-up question is asked in relation to the point you just made? The first thing is to pause and take a deep breath. You have to be in control of this conversation. Start by thanking whoever asked the question and compliment them, then give your opinion, views or ideas on the matter. Don't be shy. You are allowed to speak your mind.

Making the same point differently

If you are struggling to make a point, find a different way of making it. If it is a scheduled meeting, or if you’re making a point that is supported by data or figures, you could use slides or infographics to better capture the attention and understanding of your audience. If you want to keep things simple, consider using the whiteboard.